Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Qotimp Through Equitypilot To Advance Quantum Finance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead FasterCapital has selected qOtimp, a Singapore-based fintech focused on quantum-powered options pricing and portfolio optimization, to join the EquityPilot program. The... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Singapore & Dubai, UAE

Lead FasterCapital has selected qOtimp, a Singapore-based fintech focused on quantum-powered options pricing and portfolio optimization, to join the EquityPilot program. The collaboration aims to refine qOtimp's go-to-market integration for institutional APIs and consumer-facing web and mobile tools designed to deliver more accurate, faster insights for options and portfolio construction.

Nut graf FasterCapital and EquityPilot will focus the first 30–60 days on validating technical integration points and product-market fit for qOtimp's combined options-pricing and portfolio-optimization workflow. The immediate work will center on pilot integrations with institutional workflows and building the API layer for trading platforms.

Why It Matters?

Financial institutions and investment platforms are under rising pressure to improve pricing accuracy and rebalancing efficiency for derivatives and portfolios. Traditional Monte Carlo and closed-form approaches can be computationally slow or limited for complex instruments. qOtimp aims to apply quantum-inspired and quantum-executable algorithms to reduce compute time and improve scenario analysis for both institutional and retail users.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot qOtimp offers a quantum-driven options pricing engine alternative to classical Monte Carlo and Black–Scholes methods, and a portfolio-optimization tool that produces near-optimal allocations across selected assets. The stack is intended to be API-ready for banks and trading platforms and to power consumer mobile and web apps that surface scenarios, Sharpe-like assessments, and option valuations for portfolio holdings.

Why Now?

Timing Interest from banks, fintechs, and research groups in quantum-assisted financial analytics has increased as algorithmic approaches mature and cloud-accessible quantum simulators become practical for development. qOtimp is positioning its solution to operate today on simulators and early hardware, while designing for portability to emerging quantum backends.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to refine product milestones and developer workflows – Guidance on API design and pilot integration with institutional systems – Fundraising readiness advice and pitch refinement support – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders, mentors, and potential pilot partners

Execution Plan First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital and qOtimp will validate the end-to-end flow that pairs optimized portfolio allocations with corresponding options prices, prioritize API endpoints for institutional pilots, and focus on data and scenario validation. The team will also refine messaging for B2B APIs and the consumer subscription proposition.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support qOtimp through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder Note qOtimp, founded by M Pandurangan, is developing an integrated offering that combines quantum-based options pricing with portfolio optimization to reduce rebalancing costs, improve risk assessment, and make institutional-grade analytics more accessible to retail platforms.

Next 90 Days

Upcoming Milestones qOtimp will pursue pilot conversations with targeted hedge funds and trading platforms, deliver a prioritized API specification, and launch a closed beta of the integrated mobile/web experience to selected users. The work will feed back into product improvements and investor and partner outreach.

About qOtimp

qOtimp (Quantum Options & Portfolio Optimization) is a fintech startup based in Singapore building quantum-driven financial analytics for options pricing and portfolio optimization. The company is focused on delivering accurate pricing for complex derivatives and near-optimal allocation scenarios via APIs and consumer apps that aim to bridge institutional analytics and retail accessibility.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders. Learn more at FasterCapital.