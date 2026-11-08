Madani: US And Israel Polls Send Message To Politicians Using Hatred

Madani Comments on Global Election Results

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani has said that the recent election results in the United States and Israel carry a message for those who use religion to divide people and spread hatred for political gains, asserting that“people cannot always be misled through fear, prejudice, and hatred.” In a post on social media platform X, Madani linked the political developments to public reactions against the ongoing suffering in Gaza, saying that the voices raised across the world against the atrocities had demonstrated that oppression could not continue indefinitely.

“Those who spread hatred in the name of religion to gain and remain in power, divide people, and use oppression and force as political weapons should learn a lesson from the recent election results in Israel and the United States,” he said.

Impact of Humanity and Justice in Elections

Referring to the US Senate election in Michigan, Madani said Abdul El-Sayed's victory demonstrated that humanity and justice could overcome hatred. El-Sayed defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His campaign had been targeted by repeated attacks over his religious identity, including allegations concerning jihadism and the implementation of Sharia law.

“Despite Donald Trump's campaign against @AbdulElSayed (in which he repeatedly described him at different times as a Jihadi, someone who wanted to implement Sharia law, and even a threat to America's security), Abdul El-Sayed's historic victory has proved that humanity and justice can overcome hatred,” Madani said. He further said that the election results had sent a message that voters could not always be influenced through fear and prejudice.

Global Accountability and The Situation in Gaza

Madani also referred to the situation in Gaza, saying that the killing of children, women and unarmed civilians, destruction of residential areas, and scenes of hunger and homelessness had shaken the conscience of people across the world.“The voices raised and public protests held across the world against these atrocities have proved that no matter how powerful oppression may be, one day it must come to an end,” he said. He added that the election results also reflected public anger against the atrocities in Gaza.

Emphasising that the message applied across countries, Madani said political forces that use religion to secure power and promote social divisions must take note of the developments.“No matter which country it is, those forces that use religion as a tool to gain and remain in power and promote hatred and division in society must learn a lesson from these results,” he said.“History is witness that a rule based on oppression and injustice never lasts forever. Governments come and go, but the voice of justice, humanity, and truth can never be silenced forever,” he added.

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