Daler Mehndi Expresses Gratitude After Uttarakhand Concert Controversy

Daler Mehndi Responds to Recent Controversy

Singer Daler Mehndi has shared his first public statement following the controversy surrounding his Uttarakhand concert, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his family, brother Mika Singh, members of the music fraternity and fans who stood by him during the difficult time. Taking to social media on the occasion of Diwali, the singer extended festive greetings while reflecting on the overwhelming love and support he received after the incident sparked a major controversy on the internet. In his heartfelt note, Daler said that the support extended to him had touched him in ways that were difficult to put into words.

"This Diwali, I especially want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you. Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me... I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers," he wrote.

Gratitude Towards Family and Supporters

"My family has been my greatest strength through this time," he wrote, expressing special gratitude to his brother Mika Singh, whom he credited with standing up for him "like a force to reckon with". Extending his gratitude beyond his family, Daler acknowledged the music and entertainment industry, fans and people from across the country who reached out to him amid the controversy.

"To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation - thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude," he wrote.

In an emotional reflection on his journey as an artist, Daler said he felt fortunate to witness such immense love during his lifetime, rather than hearing about it only when he was no longer around to experience it. "I may not have responded to every message or every word, but please know that I saw them, I felt them, and I will never forget the kindness you have shown me," he added.

Background of the Uttarakhand Incident

The statement marks Daler Mehndi's first public response after the Uttarakhand concert incident triggered widespread discussions and reactions on social media. Rather than directly addressing the controversy, the singer's Diwali note focused on acknowledging those who stood by him and expressing gratitude for the love and solidarity he received.

The controversy began when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at an event held at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area and questioned his singing. A video of the incident later went viral on social media, with several people reacting to the exchange.

In the video, the minister can be heard questioning the singer's ability to perform and saying that he had been invited to entertain the audience. He also told Mehndi that he should respect his reputation as a well-known artist. Following the incident, allegations surfaced on social media claiming that Mehndi was intoxicated and struggling to sing. Uniyal later told ANI that he had questioned the singer because he believed Mehndi was lip-syncing instead of singing live. The minister also claimed that the singer had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and said he was unhappy with the way the show was conducted.

After this, Mika Singh revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event. Ever since, several members of the music fraternity have come forward to show their support for Mehndi, calling out the disrespect toward him. (ANI)

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