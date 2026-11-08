'A Delight To Watch All These Years' - Raman Lauds Shami After Pacer Quits Test Cricket

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Former India opener WV Raman, who oversaw Mohammed Shami's early days in domestic cricket as Bengal's head coach, paid a warm tribute to the fast bowler following him retiring from Test cricket.

Shami, known for extracting seam movement and swing with both the new and the old ball, announced his decision to quit the longest format on Friday night. Shami bows out with 229 wickets from 64 Test matches, including picking six five-wicket hauls. That tally makes him the sixth-most successful Indian fast bowler in the history of the format.

“Mohd Shami has been a delight to watch all these years during which time he made an indelible impact in the toughest format of the game arguably -- Test cricket! Well done Shami.. Have fun till you have had enough of this game..” wrote Raman on his 'X' account on Sunday.

The bond between Shami and Raman goes back to 2010, when the former was in charge of Bengal senior men's team. It was under his watch that Shami made his Ranji Trophy debut, against Assam on November 17 in that year, and went on to establish himself as the side's leading bowler before getting into the Indian team in 2013.

Hailing from Sahaspur Alinagar village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, Shami got into playing club cricket in Kolkata in order to pursue better playing opportunities. From there, he came into the Bengal team and then made his mark for the Indian Test team.

Shami's contribution on overseas tours was particularly significant - claiming 145 wickets in 41 away games at an average of 30.33. At home, where pitches rarely favoured quick bowlers, Shami was even more potent, picking up 76 wickets at a stunning average of 22.1.

Shami's last appearance in whites for India came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. While his Test journey is over, Shami will continue to play white-ball cricket. He has been named in Bengal's 19-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which gets underway on November 14.

Bengal begin their campaign against Karnataka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the tournament's opening day. Bengal are clubbed in Elite Group A alongside Karnataka, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.