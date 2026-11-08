Italy Calls Emergency Cyber Talks After Hackers Target Minister
(MENAFN) Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has convened the National Committee for Public Order and Security for Tuesday to weigh the risks of cyberattacks and emerging digital threats, local media reported Sunday.
The session is set for Nov. 10 at the Interior Ministry’s headquarters in Rome and will examine how cyberattacks could endanger public security, according to a national news agency.
The announcement follows a surge in cybersecurity concerns across the country. On Saturday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani disclosed that cybercriminals had posted his personal details on the dark web and were hunting for more information on him and his family, leaving them open to “threats and intimidation.”
Tajani tied the alleged targeting to Italy’s backing of Ukraine. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced solidarity with her foreign minister and pointed to the activities of “pro-Russian hackers.”
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also sounded the alarm Saturday over hybrid warfare. He cautioned that dangers such as the misuse of personal data and information manipulation are still underestimated, and he urged authorities to elevate overall security to a national priority.
The session is set for Nov. 10 at the Interior Ministry’s headquarters in Rome and will examine how cyberattacks could endanger public security, according to a national news agency.
The announcement follows a surge in cybersecurity concerns across the country. On Saturday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani disclosed that cybercriminals had posted his personal details on the dark web and were hunting for more information on him and his family, leaving them open to “threats and intimidation.”
Tajani tied the alleged targeting to Italy’s backing of Ukraine. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voiced solidarity with her foreign minister and pointed to the activities of “pro-Russian hackers.”
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also sounded the alarm Saturday over hybrid warfare. He cautioned that dangers such as the misuse of personal data and information manipulation are still underestimated, and he urged authorities to elevate overall security to a national priority.
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