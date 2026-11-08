UAE Foreign Trade Nears Dh3 Trillion In 9 Months Of 2026 In A First 'Despite Challenges'
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said exports to the country's 10 largest trading partners rose by 31 per cent year on year.Recommended For You Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval
"In a year that has seen many economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade, the UAE remains a major hub for international trade.. And it continues to respond flexibly and efficiently to all the changes around it," Sheikh Mohammed said.
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