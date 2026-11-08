UAE Foreign Trade Nears Dh3 Trillion In 9 Months Of 2026 In A First 'Despite Challenges'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, November 8, said the UAE's foreign trade approached Dh3 trillion in the first nine months of 2026. "For the first time, our foreign trade is approaching 3 trillion dirhams in nine months, up 10 per cent from the previous year," he said in a post on X.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said exports to the country's 10 largest trading partners rose by 31 per cent year on year.

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"In a year that has seen many economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade, the UAE remains a major hub for international trade.. And it continues to respond flexibly and efficiently to all the changes around it," Sheikh Mohammed said.

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