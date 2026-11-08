Jordan, Oman Discuss Social Protection Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and an Omani delegation on Sunday discussed expanding cooperation in social protection and disability inclusion, including vocational training, specialized services, and inclusive programs.

The delegation was led by Abdullah Al-Harthi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development for Persons with Disabilities Affairs. Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahad Alojaili attended the meeting.

Bani Mustafa outlined Jordan's social protection programs and efforts to shift from institutional care toward community inclusion. She explained that the 2017 Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities established shared responsibilities across sectors and strengthened a rights-based approach to services.

She added that disability rights are enshrined in Jordan's Constitution and reflected in national plans and strategies, supporting participation and inclusion.

Bani Mustafa highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's co-chairing of the third Global Disability Summit in Berlin last year and the establishment of the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education. She emphasized coordination among the relevant institutions, particularly the ministries of Education and Health.

The ministry is expanding early intervention units as part of its transition toward community-based care, she noted. It also regulates 21 care-related professions and licenses providers of social, psychological, and support services within the ministry, other ministries and the private sector.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the ministry is developing a unified platform listing licensed, qualified care providers. The platform aims to help families find services for children, older people, and persons with disabilities, while curbing unlicensed services.

Bani Mustafa praised Oman's progress in social protection and development, particularly services for persons with disabilities, stressing the value of exchanging expertise and learning from successful practices in both countries.

Al-Harthi outlined the delegation's interest in learning from Jordan's social protection experience and exchanging expertise in disability services and social development.

The two sides also explored cooperation in vocational training, rehabilitation, and specialized services, exchanged experience in inclusive programs, and discussed possible initiatives to showcase the artistic and cultural talents of persons with disabilities.

//Petra// AO