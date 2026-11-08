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Woman Wounded By Israeli Fire In Gaza


Date: 2026-11-08 07:09:51

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- A woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire east of Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, amid heavy Israeli fire toward tents sheltering displaced people in eastern and southern Khan Younis, the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported.

Citing medical sources, WAFA said the woman was shot in the back at Qatar camp in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis.

The latest figures cited in the report put the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 2025, at 1,610, with 5,819 wounded.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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