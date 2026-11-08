House Speaker Urges Comprehensive Review Of Anti-Terrorism Legislation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Dr. Ibrahim Tarawneh, called for cooperation and consultation between the Kingdoms' legislative and judicial authorities to conduct a thorough review of legislation related to countering terrorism and extremism and identify any gaps that should be addressed.

During his meeting on Sunday with President of the Jordanian Judicial Council and Court of Cassation, Mahmoud Ababneh, Tarawneh said these efforts of all state institutions should be integrated in confronting extremist ideology and raising societal awareness on related dangers, which would protect the nation's security and stability.

Tarawneh noted that the rule of law serves as a "key pillar" in building a state governed by institutions, safeguarding rights and freedoms, and strengthening citizens' trust in state institutions.

Speech from the Throne affirmed rule of law is prioritised, he said, adding that these royal directives form the basis for consolidating justice and equality before the law and bolstering public confidence in state institutions.

In the Speech from the Throne, he stated His Majesty highlighted the Parliament's vital role in political life, as as a voice for the nation, a guardian of the public interest, and a monitor of government performance, while placing the interests of the Jordanian people at the forefront of its priorities.

In turn, Ababneh called for upholding the rule of law and protecting rights and freedoms.

During the meeting, the two sides noted importance of maintaining national efforts to develop legislation and enhance efficiency of the justice system to serve the public interest and safeguard rights and freedoms.

//Petra// AG