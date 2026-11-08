Qatar Boat Show Drives Marine Business with Third-Day Agreements
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha, Qatar, 6 November 2026: Qatar Boat Show reinforced its role as a commercial platform for the marine industry on its third day, with agreements spanning waterfront transport services, regional boat distribution and international market representation. The signings brought together port operators, Qatari manufacturers and commercial partners, demonstrating the show’s role in supporting business development both locally and abroad.
Old Doha Port and All Marine for Marine Services signed a three-year agreement for the operation and management of Mina Link’s shuttle boat services. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ali Abdulrahman Al-Abdulla, Director of Marine Operations at Old Doha Port, and Captain Horace El Khazen, Operations Manager of All Marine for Marine Services. Offering a scenic round-trip ride between the Containers Yard and the Mina District within Old Doha Port, Mina Link gives visitors an enjoyable way to explore the destination from the water. The agreement covers shuttle boats featuring designs inspired by Qatar’s maritime heritage, enhancing connectivity across the port while enriching the visitor experience.
Alongside the development of marine services locally, signings during Qatar Boat Show opened opportunities for local manufacturers to reach customers overseas. Doha Craft appointed Al Boom Marine Company as its official agent in Kuwait, strengthening its presence in the market and introducing its boats to a wider audience of boating and marine enthusiasts. The partnership provides a foundation for further business cooperation between the two companies.
The appointment comes as GCC participation at Qatar Boat Show has increased by 30% compared with the previous edition, with some companies participating for the first time. This year’s show also features its largest representation of GCC boat builders, providing a key opportunity for regional manufacturers and distributors to establish commercial relationships.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed for the representation of Halul Boats in the Republic of Maldives, bringing together Halul Boats and Aqua Speed. Representatives during the signing ceremony included Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saud Al Thani, Chairman of Aqua Speed, Fadi Al Yousfi, Managing Director of Aqua Speed, Abdulla Riyaz, Aqua Speed’s local partner in the Maldives, Ahmed Al Hitmi, Chairman of Halul Boats, and Abdul Aziz Al Haram, General Manager of Halul Boats.
Halul Boats is showcasing four boats at this year’s event, connecting its on-water product presence with the development of overseas business opportunities. Its agreement, alongside Doha Craft’s Kuwait appointment, illustrates how participation in Qatar Boat Show can support Qatari manufacturers’ ambitions beyond the domestic market.
Together, the signings demonstrate the range of business opportunities supported by the show, from agreements that enhance Qatar’s waterfront offering to partnerships that extend the reach of its boat-building industry.
Old Doha Port and All Marine for Marine Services signed a three-year agreement for the operation and management of Mina Link’s shuttle boat services. The agreement was signed by Mr. Ali Abdulrahman Al-Abdulla, Director of Marine Operations at Old Doha Port, and Captain Horace El Khazen, Operations Manager of All Marine for Marine Services. Offering a scenic round-trip ride between the Containers Yard and the Mina District within Old Doha Port, Mina Link gives visitors an enjoyable way to explore the destination from the water. The agreement covers shuttle boats featuring designs inspired by Qatar’s maritime heritage, enhancing connectivity across the port while enriching the visitor experience.
Alongside the development of marine services locally, signings during Qatar Boat Show opened opportunities for local manufacturers to reach customers overseas. Doha Craft appointed Al Boom Marine Company as its official agent in Kuwait, strengthening its presence in the market and introducing its boats to a wider audience of boating and marine enthusiasts. The partnership provides a foundation for further business cooperation between the two companies.
The appointment comes as GCC participation at Qatar Boat Show has increased by 30% compared with the previous edition, with some companies participating for the first time. This year’s show also features its largest representation of GCC boat builders, providing a key opportunity for regional manufacturers and distributors to establish commercial relationships.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed for the representation of Halul Boats in the Republic of Maldives, bringing together Halul Boats and Aqua Speed. Representatives during the signing ceremony included Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saud Al Thani, Chairman of Aqua Speed, Fadi Al Yousfi, Managing Director of Aqua Speed, Abdulla Riyaz, Aqua Speed’s local partner in the Maldives, Ahmed Al Hitmi, Chairman of Halul Boats, and Abdul Aziz Al Haram, General Manager of Halul Boats.
Halul Boats is showcasing four boats at this year’s event, connecting its on-water product presence with the development of overseas business opportunities. Its agreement, alongside Doha Craft’s Kuwait appointment, illustrates how participation in Qatar Boat Show can support Qatari manufacturers’ ambitions beyond the domestic market.
Together, the signings demonstrate the range of business opportunities supported by the show, from agreements that enhance Qatar’s waterfront offering to partnerships that extend the reach of its boat-building industry.
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