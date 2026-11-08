DALTEX, One of the World’s Largest Fresh Potato Exporters, Deploys AI at Scale with ORTH
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) ORTH puts AI to work across DALTEX’s farms, agronomy teams and field crews to raise yields, improve quality and cut losses—with all of the group’s data in one place.
Cairo, 8 November 2026 — DALTEX, one of the world’s leading potato exporters and one of Egypt’s leading vertically integrated agriculture groups, today announced the deployment of ORTH’s AI platform across its operations. The deployment is built to deliver three results: higher yields, better quality and fewer losses—while giving DALTEX’s teams and crews unprecedented operating leverage.
Founded in 1964, DALTEX runs its business from seed to shelf: more than 54,000 acres under management and a workforce of more than 9,000. With an annual production exceeding 500,000 tons of fresh produce & processed products, DALTEX exports over 300,000 tons each year to more than 75 countries worldwide. At that scale, every extra ton per acre, every grade of quality and every avoided loss compounds across the whole group.
ORTH brings DALTEX’s field records, crop histories, input and irrigation data and agronomic know-how together in one place. Agronomists and crew leaders ask questions in plain language and get specific answers—which product, what dose, what timing—grounded in DALTEX’s own data. One agronomist can cover far more acres, crews act faster, and every farm runs to the same standard.
"ORTH has been critical in enabling our production teams to weigh a massively diverse set of inputs all at once and make the right decision. In agronomy, that has to happen quickly and at scale — and in a fast-paced season, faster calls and quicker communication across teams are everything. You need a copilot, and that's exactly what ORTH is for."—Ibrahim Elnaggar, Director of Operations, DALTEX
At the heart of ORTH is its mission of “giving the land a voice.” The platform combines DALTEX’s own field data with weather forecasts, satellite imagery, compliance data and agronomic expertise to predict risks and recommend actions before problems arise. Proactive alerts reach the right team in time to act, before yield or quality is lost.
ORTH is already used by more than 300,000 growers worldwide across crop nutrition, crop protection, irrigation and quality management. Over 73% of surveyed users report that ORTH has helped them improve yields, avoid losses and improve quality.
For DALTEX, the results run from the field to the customer: higher and more consistent yields, export-grade quality season after season, less water and fewer inputs wasted, and fewer losses between planting and shipment. In an export business, that reliability is what wins and keeps customers in more than 75 countries.
"DALTEX is showing what AI deployed at scale looks like in agriculture,” said Hassan Fayed, Founder & CEO, ORTH. “Their agronomists and field crews now work from a single, clear view of the farm, with expert support at their side, and the impact is showing up where it matters most: yield, quality and reducing losses.”
The deployment also marks a milestone for Egyptian agriculture: one of the country’s flagship exporters putting AI at the core of how it farms protecting water and resources and strengthening the reliable harvests that food security and export earnings depend on.
With ORTH deployed across its operations, DALTEX is setting the standard for how a vertically integrated agriculture group runs at scale in the AI era.
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Cairo, 8 November 2026 — DALTEX, one of the world’s leading potato exporters and one of Egypt’s leading vertically integrated agriculture groups, today announced the deployment of ORTH’s AI platform across its operations. The deployment is built to deliver three results: higher yields, better quality and fewer losses—while giving DALTEX’s teams and crews unprecedented operating leverage.
Founded in 1964, DALTEX runs its business from seed to shelf: more than 54,000 acres under management and a workforce of more than 9,000. With an annual production exceeding 500,000 tons of fresh produce & processed products, DALTEX exports over 300,000 tons each year to more than 75 countries worldwide. At that scale, every extra ton per acre, every grade of quality and every avoided loss compounds across the whole group.
ORTH brings DALTEX’s field records, crop histories, input and irrigation data and agronomic know-how together in one place. Agronomists and crew leaders ask questions in plain language and get specific answers—which product, what dose, what timing—grounded in DALTEX’s own data. One agronomist can cover far more acres, crews act faster, and every farm runs to the same standard.
"ORTH has been critical in enabling our production teams to weigh a massively diverse set of inputs all at once and make the right decision. In agronomy, that has to happen quickly and at scale — and in a fast-paced season, faster calls and quicker communication across teams are everything. You need a copilot, and that's exactly what ORTH is for."—Ibrahim Elnaggar, Director of Operations, DALTEX
At the heart of ORTH is its mission of “giving the land a voice.” The platform combines DALTEX’s own field data with weather forecasts, satellite imagery, compliance data and agronomic expertise to predict risks and recommend actions before problems arise. Proactive alerts reach the right team in time to act, before yield or quality is lost.
ORTH is already used by more than 300,000 growers worldwide across crop nutrition, crop protection, irrigation and quality management. Over 73% of surveyed users report that ORTH has helped them improve yields, avoid losses and improve quality.
For DALTEX, the results run from the field to the customer: higher and more consistent yields, export-grade quality season after season, less water and fewer inputs wasted, and fewer losses between planting and shipment. In an export business, that reliability is what wins and keeps customers in more than 75 countries.
"DALTEX is showing what AI deployed at scale looks like in agriculture,” said Hassan Fayed, Founder & CEO, ORTH. “Their agronomists and field crews now work from a single, clear view of the farm, with expert support at their side, and the impact is showing up where it matters most: yield, quality and reducing losses.”
The deployment also marks a milestone for Egyptian agriculture: one of the country’s flagship exporters putting AI at the core of how it farms protecting water and resources and strengthening the reliable harvests that food security and export earnings depend on.
With ORTH deployed across its operations, DALTEX is setting the standard for how a vertically integrated agriculture group runs at scale in the AI era.
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