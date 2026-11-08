Wildlife SOS Flags Growing Threat of Diwali Fireworks to Birds and Urban Animals
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, 6th November 2026: As cities across India celebrate Diwali with fireworks and festivities, the impact of these celebrations on urban wildlife often goes unnoticed. From birds being startled out of their nighttime roosts and bats disturbed in their shelters to free-ranging animals exposed to sudden explosive sounds, fireworks can disrupt the lives of numerous species that share urban spaces with humans. Intense noise, flashes of light, airborne pollutants and chemical residues expose wildlife to multiple stressors, threatening their ability to rest, feed and survive in their natural habitats.
Scientific research from across the world has increasingly highlighted the adverse effects of fireworks on birds and other animals. Studies conducted during Diwali have recorded a substantial increase in nocturnal bird flight activity compared with periods without fireworks. Researchers observed a significant rise in both the number of birds taking flight and their flight altitudes, indicating that fireworks can trigger widespread disturbances in bird behaviour during hours when they would ordinarily be resting.
Wildlife SOS's rescue data further underline the scale of wildlife emergencies during the Diwali festive period. Between 2021 and 2025, the organisation rescued more than 2,100 wild animals across Delhi, Agra and Vadodara during Diwali celebrations. This included over 600 animals in Delhi and more than 700 each in Agra and Vadodara. The rescues comprised over 650 mammals, more than 700 birds and over 700 reptiles. In Bengaluru, a wildlife rehabilitation centre recorded 141 rescues involving birds and reptiles during the Diwali period in 2025. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, birdwatchers at Rabindra Sarobar reported a decline in sightings of resident and migratory birds following firecracker activity during Kali Puja and Diwali in 2025.
Beyond birds, several other urban species are vulnerable to sudden and unpredictable explosive sounds, which can trigger fear, panic and instinctive escape responses. Free-ranging mammals may bolt onto busy roads, become separated from familiar territories or sustain injuries while attempting to flee. Species such as rhesus macaques, palm squirrels and civets may abandon their shelters or avoid familiar feeding grounds following repeated disturbances. Bats, which depend on sheltered roosting sites for resting and raising their young, can also be affected by intense noise and artificial illumination around their colonies.
The impact extends beyond immediate noise and visual disturbances. Fireworks contribute to short-term air and noise pollution, releasing particulate matter and chemical residues into the environment. These pollutants can further affect animals that rely on clean air, safe habitats and predictable environmental conditions.
Wildlife SOS urges citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly by being mindful of the animals and birds that share our cities. Choosing quieter celebrations, avoiding fireworks near trees, parks, water bodies and animal shelters, and ensuring that animals are not exposed to loud noises can help reduce the impact of festivities on urban wildlife.
This Diwali, while celebrating the festival of lights, a little compassion and consideration can go a long way towards ensuring that wildlife is not left paying the price for our celebrations.
Baiju Raj M. V., Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Birds depend on the quiet and darkness of the night to rest safely in their roosts. The sudden bursts of sound and light from fireworks can startle them, forcing them to take flight at a time when they should be conserving energy. Such unexpected disturbances can interrupt their resting patterns, cause disorientation and expose them to additional risks in increasingly crowded urban environments. As we celebrate Diwali, we can make small but meaningful choices, such as opting for quieter celebrations and avoiding fireworks near trees, parks and wetlands, to ensure that the festivities do not come at the cost of the wildlife that shares our cities.”
Geeta Seshamani, Co-Founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, said, “Diwali is a time to celebrate light, hope and new beginnings, and this spirit of celebration should extend to the animals with whom we share our world. Birds and other urban wildlife are often overlooked during festivities, even though they are particularly vulnerable to sudden noise and light disturbances. We can make more thoughtful choices without compromising the joy of the occasion. A little consideration for the natural world around us can go a long way in making our celebrations more compassionate and inclusive.”
Wildlife SOS urges the public to opt for quieter celebrations, avoid bursting crackers near parks, wetlands, trees and known wildlife habitats, and dispose of fireworks debris responsibly. Companion animals should be kept in secure indoor spaces during fireworks. Anyone encountering an injured or distressed wild animal should avoid handling or chasing it and seek help from a qualified wildlife rescuer or veterinarian. As we celebrate Diwali, mindful choices can help minimize disturbances and protect the wildlife with whom we share our urban spaces.
Scientific research from across the world has increasingly highlighted the adverse effects of fireworks on birds and other animals. Studies conducted during Diwali have recorded a substantial increase in nocturnal bird flight activity compared with periods without fireworks. Researchers observed a significant rise in both the number of birds taking flight and their flight altitudes, indicating that fireworks can trigger widespread disturbances in bird behaviour during hours when they would ordinarily be resting.
Wildlife SOS's rescue data further underline the scale of wildlife emergencies during the Diwali festive period. Between 2021 and 2025, the organisation rescued more than 2,100 wild animals across Delhi, Agra and Vadodara during Diwali celebrations. This included over 600 animals in Delhi and more than 700 each in Agra and Vadodara. The rescues comprised over 650 mammals, more than 700 birds and over 700 reptiles. In Bengaluru, a wildlife rehabilitation centre recorded 141 rescues involving birds and reptiles during the Diwali period in 2025. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, birdwatchers at Rabindra Sarobar reported a decline in sightings of resident and migratory birds following firecracker activity during Kali Puja and Diwali in 2025.
Beyond birds, several other urban species are vulnerable to sudden and unpredictable explosive sounds, which can trigger fear, panic and instinctive escape responses. Free-ranging mammals may bolt onto busy roads, become separated from familiar territories or sustain injuries while attempting to flee. Species such as rhesus macaques, palm squirrels and civets may abandon their shelters or avoid familiar feeding grounds following repeated disturbances. Bats, which depend on sheltered roosting sites for resting and raising their young, can also be affected by intense noise and artificial illumination around their colonies.
The impact extends beyond immediate noise and visual disturbances. Fireworks contribute to short-term air and noise pollution, releasing particulate matter and chemical residues into the environment. These pollutants can further affect animals that rely on clean air, safe habitats and predictable environmental conditions.
Wildlife SOS urges citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly by being mindful of the animals and birds that share our cities. Choosing quieter celebrations, avoiding fireworks near trees, parks, water bodies and animal shelters, and ensuring that animals are not exposed to loud noises can help reduce the impact of festivities on urban wildlife.
This Diwali, while celebrating the festival of lights, a little compassion and consideration can go a long way towards ensuring that wildlife is not left paying the price for our celebrations.
Baiju Raj M. V., Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Birds depend on the quiet and darkness of the night to rest safely in their roosts. The sudden bursts of sound and light from fireworks can startle them, forcing them to take flight at a time when they should be conserving energy. Such unexpected disturbances can interrupt their resting patterns, cause disorientation and expose them to additional risks in increasingly crowded urban environments. As we celebrate Diwali, we can make small but meaningful choices, such as opting for quieter celebrations and avoiding fireworks near trees, parks and wetlands, to ensure that the festivities do not come at the cost of the wildlife that shares our cities.”
Geeta Seshamani, Co-Founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, said, “Diwali is a time to celebrate light, hope and new beginnings, and this spirit of celebration should extend to the animals with whom we share our world. Birds and other urban wildlife are often overlooked during festivities, even though they are particularly vulnerable to sudden noise and light disturbances. We can make more thoughtful choices without compromising the joy of the occasion. A little consideration for the natural world around us can go a long way in making our celebrations more compassionate and inclusive.”
Wildlife SOS urges the public to opt for quieter celebrations, avoid bursting crackers near parks, wetlands, trees and known wildlife habitats, and dispose of fireworks debris responsibly. Companion animals should be kept in secure indoor spaces during fireworks. Anyone encountering an injured or distressed wild animal should avoid handling or chasing it and seek help from a qualified wildlife rescuer or veterinarian. As we celebrate Diwali, mindful choices can help minimize disturbances and protect the wildlife with whom we share our urban spaces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment