MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“The first week of November was the most successful for Ukrainian defenders since the start of the full-scale invasion. In seven days, from November 1 to 7, the Russian aggressor lost 16,130 troops – a new absolute record in this war,” the statement said.

As noted, Ukraine's Defense Forces are effectively eliminating enough Russian personnel each day to form an average Russian motorized rifle regiment.“On average, more than 2,300 invaders a day, or nearly 100 every hour,” the General Staff added.

SSU Alpha Special Forcesnearly 4,900 enemy UAVs, ground drones in one month

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff, stood at approximately 1,606,400 personnel as of November 8. The figure increased by 2,290 over the past day.