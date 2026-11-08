Russian Attack Sets Trucks And Warehouses Ablaze At Transport Company In Dnipro
“Russians have again attacked Dnipro. Warehouses and trucks at a transport company have caught fire,” Hanzha wrote.
He added that, according to preliminary information, no one had been injured.Read also: Russian drones attack Volyn region overnight, fire breaks out at agricultural enterprise
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck the suburbs of Dnipro with a drone, killing one person.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment