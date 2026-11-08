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Russian Attack Sets Trucks And Warehouses Ablaze At Transport Company In Dnipro


Date: 2026-11-08 07:09:06

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

“Russians have again attacked Dnipro. Warehouses and trucks at a transport company have caught fire,” Hanzha wrote.

He added that, according to preliminary information, no one had been injured.

Read also: Russian drones attack Volyn region overnight, fire breaks out at agricultural enterprise

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck the suburbs of Dnipro with a drone, killing one person.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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