Russian Attack Sets Trucks And Warehouses Ablaze At Transport Company In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

“Russians have again attacked Dnipro. Warehouses and trucks at a transport company have caught fire,” Hanzha wrote.

He added that, according to preliminary information, no one had been injured.

Russian dronesVolyn region overnight, fire breaks out at agricultural enterprise

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck the suburbs of Dnipro with a drone, killing one person.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration