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Ukraine's 7Th Air Assault Corps Identifies Its Most In-Demand Military Specialties


Date: 2026-11-08 07:09:05

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ilona Hrynak, Head of Recruitment for the 7th Air Assault Corps, said this in an interview with the agency on the occasion of Air Assault Forces Day.

“At present, units of the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Air Assault Forces are most in need of personnel to fill combat positions, including senior rifleman-flamethrower operator, rifleman (assistant grenade launcher operator), designated marksman, grenade launcher operator and machine gunner,” she said.

According to Hrynak, mortar and artillery batteries, reconnaissance platoons, unmanned systems companies, air defense missile units, and engineering and sapper platoons also need additional personnel.

“Corps brigades also need personnel to serve as combat medics,” she added.

Read also: Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps expands APACHI Unmanned Systems Battalion

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is marking Air Assault Forces Day today, November 8.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

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