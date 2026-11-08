Sandu Warns Of New Russian Attempts To Destabilize Moldova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she made the statement following a meeting of the National Security Council, Point reported, citing Deschide.

According to the Moldovan leader, no other country in the world is as dissatisfied as Russia with Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union.

“Russia does not want the Republic of Moldova to develop. We have seen politicians from the Republic of Moldova who support these actions by the Russian Federation,” Sandu said.

She noted that the Moldovan authorities must be prepared to respond swiftly to prevent Moscow's attempts to destabilize the situation.

“In the coming months and beyond, we will see new attempts by the Russian Federation to destabilize the situation and create an impression of instability in the Republic of Moldova in order to put obstacles in our way and complicate our path to EU accession. We must be prepared and respond to preserve stability and peace at home,” Sandu stressed.

Drones violaten airspace twice during massive Russian attack on Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, the Moldovan president said that Russia had tried to turn Moldova into a second Belarus and use the country's territory against Ukraine and the European Union, but voters thwarted the plan by casting their ballots in the elections.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine