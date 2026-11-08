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UAE Rescues 22 After Cargo Vessel Catches Fire Near Khor Fakkan


Date: 2026-11-08 07:08:58

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The UAE National Guard's Coast Guard rescued 22 nationals of Arab countries after a fire broke out aboard a cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the National Guard said in a post on social media X.

"Specialized teams responded immediately to the distress call, located the vessel, reached it and rescued all 22 crew members," the statement said.

According to the agency, the crew had alerted the Coast Guard to the fire on board. The rescued individuals received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All 22 were reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported incidents involving cargo vessels and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.

UKMTO added that the incidents occurred approximately 18 nautical miles off the UAE city of Khor Fakkan.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that two oil tankers had struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

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