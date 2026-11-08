Erdogan Marks Karabakh Victory Anniversary with Message to Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on Sunday as the country commemorated Victory Day, marking six years since Karabakh was liberated after nearly 30 years of occupation.
In a message shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan highlighted the significance of the anniversary and reaffirmed his solidarity with Azerbaijan.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.
He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the struggle, honoring their sacrifices in achieving the victory.
"I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland," he added.
In a message shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan highlighted the significance of the anniversary and reaffirmed his solidarity with Azerbaijan.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.
He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the struggle, honoring their sacrifices in achieving the victory.
"I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland," he added.
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