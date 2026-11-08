Thumbay Hospital Fujairah Performs First Advanced Laparoscopic Hernia Repair
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Fujairah, UAE – November 2, 2026
Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has successfully performed its first Laparoscopic Totally Extraperitoneal (TEP) Inguinal Hernia Repair using Balloon Dissection, combined with Umbilical Hernia Repair, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's minimally invasive surgical capabilities.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Laurent Leyani, Consultant Bariatric & Laparoscopic Surgeon, using advanced laparoscopic techniques, balloon space-maker technology, and soft mesh fixation to address both hernias through a minimally invasive approach.
The patient, an Italian violin teacher in his 50s, presented with longstanding left inguinal pain and an umbilical hernia, seeking a second medical opinion. Following a successful surgical intervention, the patient was expected to be discharged the following morning, reflecting the potential benefits of minimally invasive techniques in supporting recovery.
Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group, said, “Advancing our surgical capabilities through the adoption of innovative and minimally invasive techniques is an important part of our commitment to clinical excellence. The successful completion of this first procedure at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reflects the expertise of our surgical teams and our continued investment in bringing advanced healthcare services closer to the community. We remain focused on strengthening our clinical capabilities while ensuring patient safety, comfort, and high-quality care remain at the heart of everything we do.”
The hospital extends its sincere congratulations to Dr. Laurent Leyani and its appreciation to the assisting doctors, Anesthesia, Operation Theatre, and Nursing Teams for their professionalism, dedication, and coordinated efforts in ensuring the successful procedure.
This achievement reinforces Thumbay Hospital Fujairah's commitment to expanding access to advanced surgical care, strengthening specialized clinical services, and continuously raising the standards of patient-centered healthcare in the region.
Advancing Surgical Excellence. Transforming Patient Care.
–END–
Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has successfully performed its first Laparoscopic Totally Extraperitoneal (TEP) Inguinal Hernia Repair using Balloon Dissection, combined with Umbilical Hernia Repair, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's minimally invasive surgical capabilities.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Laurent Leyani, Consultant Bariatric & Laparoscopic Surgeon, using advanced laparoscopic techniques, balloon space-maker technology, and soft mesh fixation to address both hernias through a minimally invasive approach.
The patient, an Italian violin teacher in his 50s, presented with longstanding left inguinal pain and an umbilical hernia, seeking a second medical opinion. Following a successful surgical intervention, the patient was expected to be discharged the following morning, reflecting the potential benefits of minimally invasive techniques in supporting recovery.
Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group, said, “Advancing our surgical capabilities through the adoption of innovative and minimally invasive techniques is an important part of our commitment to clinical excellence. The successful completion of this first procedure at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reflects the expertise of our surgical teams and our continued investment in bringing advanced healthcare services closer to the community. We remain focused on strengthening our clinical capabilities while ensuring patient safety, comfort, and high-quality care remain at the heart of everything we do.”
The hospital extends its sincere congratulations to Dr. Laurent Leyani and its appreciation to the assisting doctors, Anesthesia, Operation Theatre, and Nursing Teams for their professionalism, dedication, and coordinated efforts in ensuring the successful procedure.
This achievement reinforces Thumbay Hospital Fujairah's commitment to expanding access to advanced surgical care, strengthening specialized clinical services, and continuously raising the standards of patient-centered healthcare in the region.
Advancing Surgical Excellence. Transforming Patient Care.
–END–
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