Award-winning AUS study finds high public trust may not translate into household flood preparedness
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Sharjah, UAE, 6 November 2026 — As the World Meteorological Organization’s October 2026 outlook warns of shifting rainfall patterns and increased flood risks in some regions, research from American University of Sharjah (AUS) highlights a less-examined part of flood resilience: how residents’ confidence in public institutions relates to the steps they take at home. The study received the Sharjah Government Communication Award for Best Research in Communication Sciences.
Prompted by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding in the UAE in April 2024, researchers surveyed 900 residents in Dubai and Sharjah. They examined residents’ experiences with flooding and service disruptions, their views of future flood risks, their confidence in governmental ability to manage floods and the precautions they had taken at home.
Although 97 percent of respondents expressed some confidence in local government institutions, household preparations varied. Forty percent said they had stored at least a four-day supply of drinking water, 49 percent had an alternative source of light, and 48 percent had a first-aid kit or extra medical supplies. The analysis found a negative relationship between confidence in government flood management and household preparedness. The researchers call this the “trust–preparedness paradox.” The findings show an association; they do not establish that confidence itself caused lower preparedness.
The study forms part of broader research into household flood preparedness in the UAE. Led by Dr. Himanshu Grover, it was inspired by questions raised after the April 2024 floods about how residents assess risk, understand institutional responsibilities and prepare for emergencies. The research also differs from much earlier work, which has often focused on Western democracies or countries with lower institutional capacity. It examines the UAE context and considers trust, past experience, risk awareness and household actions together.
The research team comprised Dr. Grover, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of the Master of Urban Planning program at AUS’ College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD); Dr. Neeharika Kushwaha, Postdoctoral Researcher at CAAD; Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Professor of Architecture at CAAD; and Nihla Shirin, an AUS Master of Urban Planning alumna and Urban Planner at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport.
“Our starting point was a question that became especially important after the April 2024 floods: can strong confidence in public response coexist with gaps in household preparedness? The findings suggest that trust remains a vital asset, but it should be matched with practical guidance so residents know how they can protect themselves,” said Dr. Grover.
Rather than examining trust, risk awareness and past flood experience separately, the study considered how they relate to the precautions residents reported taking.
“Looking at these factors together allowed us to move beyond asking whether residents trust government. We could also examine how that confidence relates to the actions they take at home and how past experience and views of future risk fit into that relationship,” said Dr. Kushwaha.
The findings have practical implications for government agencies, communicators, urban planners and emergency-management authorities. The researchers recommend that public guidance explain both what authorities will do during emergencies and what residents can do to prepare. They also advise communicating the operational limits of infrastructure and emergency services responsibly, and making preparedness part of ongoing community engagement, urban planning and climate adaptation.
“Flood resilience depends on more than infrastructure and emergency response. Planning and communication need to connect what public agencies can provide with specific steps households can take before an emergency,” said Dr. Pallathucheril.
Government agencies can work with neighborhood organizations, community representatives and service providers to make preparedness part of everyday community life.
“Preparedness becomes meaningful when residents can turn information into practical action at home. The next phase of our work will bring expert perspectives together with information on service restoration and urban vulnerability, helping connect research findings with strategies communities can use,” said Shirin.
The research was funded by AUS through institutional research grant PD2501. The team is conducting expert workshops to address gaps between institutional capacity, public communication and household preparedness. Future publications will integrate survey findings with infrastructure performance data, service-restoration timelines, urban vulnerability assessments and community-level engagement to build a more comprehensive understanding of urban resilience.
The article, “The Trust–Preparedness Paradox: Institutional Confidence and Household Flood Risk Readiness in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” was published in Sustainability, 18(12), 6370, on June 22, 2026.
Research at AUS addresses challenges affecting communities, industries and the environment, including climate resilience, sustainable urban development, healthcare, energy and emerging technologies. Through interdisciplinary research and collaboration, AUS scholars contribute knowledge and practical approaches to issues facing the UAE, the region and the world. To learn more about research at AUS, visit
-ENDS-
For more information, please contact:
Samar Saeed, Assistant Manager for Public Relations, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, +971 6 515 2362, ...
About AUS
American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.
Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.
Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 17 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2027).
AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 49 minors, 24 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.
The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. AUS has been accredited in the United States of America by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) (1007 North Orange Street, 4th Floor, MB #166, Wilmington, DE 19801 USA) since June 2004. Additional international accreditations have been received from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.
Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.
AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.
AUS is the leading regional institution for design, architecture and creative education, ranking first in the UAE and among the top 333 globally for arts and humanities and first in the UAE and among the top 200 universities globally for architecture and the built environment (QS Rankings 2026). Faculty and alumni from CAAD are acknowledged leaders in their fields and its students consistently distinguish themselves by winning major awards throughout the region and beyond.
Prompted by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding in the UAE in April 2024, researchers surveyed 900 residents in Dubai and Sharjah. They examined residents’ experiences with flooding and service disruptions, their views of future flood risks, their confidence in governmental ability to manage floods and the precautions they had taken at home.
Although 97 percent of respondents expressed some confidence in local government institutions, household preparations varied. Forty percent said they had stored at least a four-day supply of drinking water, 49 percent had an alternative source of light, and 48 percent had a first-aid kit or extra medical supplies. The analysis found a negative relationship between confidence in government flood management and household preparedness. The researchers call this the “trust–preparedness paradox.” The findings show an association; they do not establish that confidence itself caused lower preparedness.
The study forms part of broader research into household flood preparedness in the UAE. Led by Dr. Himanshu Grover, it was inspired by questions raised after the April 2024 floods about how residents assess risk, understand institutional responsibilities and prepare for emergencies. The research also differs from much earlier work, which has often focused on Western democracies or countries with lower institutional capacity. It examines the UAE context and considers trust, past experience, risk awareness and household actions together.
The research team comprised Dr. Grover, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of the Master of Urban Planning program at AUS’ College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD); Dr. Neeharika Kushwaha, Postdoctoral Researcher at CAAD; Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Professor of Architecture at CAAD; and Nihla Shirin, an AUS Master of Urban Planning alumna and Urban Planner at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport.
“Our starting point was a question that became especially important after the April 2024 floods: can strong confidence in public response coexist with gaps in household preparedness? The findings suggest that trust remains a vital asset, but it should be matched with practical guidance so residents know how they can protect themselves,” said Dr. Grover.
Rather than examining trust, risk awareness and past flood experience separately, the study considered how they relate to the precautions residents reported taking.
“Looking at these factors together allowed us to move beyond asking whether residents trust government. We could also examine how that confidence relates to the actions they take at home and how past experience and views of future risk fit into that relationship,” said Dr. Kushwaha.
The findings have practical implications for government agencies, communicators, urban planners and emergency-management authorities. The researchers recommend that public guidance explain both what authorities will do during emergencies and what residents can do to prepare. They also advise communicating the operational limits of infrastructure and emergency services responsibly, and making preparedness part of ongoing community engagement, urban planning and climate adaptation.
“Flood resilience depends on more than infrastructure and emergency response. Planning and communication need to connect what public agencies can provide with specific steps households can take before an emergency,” said Dr. Pallathucheril.
Government agencies can work with neighborhood organizations, community representatives and service providers to make preparedness part of everyday community life.
“Preparedness becomes meaningful when residents can turn information into practical action at home. The next phase of our work will bring expert perspectives together with information on service restoration and urban vulnerability, helping connect research findings with strategies communities can use,” said Shirin.
The research was funded by AUS through institutional research grant PD2501. The team is conducting expert workshops to address gaps between institutional capacity, public communication and household preparedness. Future publications will integrate survey findings with infrastructure performance data, service-restoration timelines, urban vulnerability assessments and community-level engagement to build a more comprehensive understanding of urban resilience.
The article, “The Trust–Preparedness Paradox: Institutional Confidence and Household Flood Risk Readiness in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” was published in Sustainability, 18(12), 6370, on June 22, 2026.
Research at AUS addresses challenges affecting communities, industries and the environment, including climate resilience, sustainable urban development, healthcare, energy and emerging technologies. Through interdisciplinary research and collaboration, AUS scholars contribute knowledge and practical approaches to issues facing the UAE, the region and the world. To learn more about research at AUS, visit
-ENDS-
For more information, please contact:
Samar Saeed, Assistant Manager for Public Relations, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, +971 6 515 2362, ...
About AUS
American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.
Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.
Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 17 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2027).
AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 49 minors, 24 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.
The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. AUS has been accredited in the United States of America by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) (1007 North Orange Street, 4th Floor, MB #166, Wilmington, DE 19801 USA) since June 2004. Additional international accreditations have been received from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.
Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.
AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.
AUS is the leading regional institution for design, architecture and creative education, ranking first in the UAE and among the top 333 globally for arts and humanities and first in the UAE and among the top 200 universities globally for architecture and the built environment (QS Rankings 2026). Faculty and alumni from CAAD are acknowledged leaders in their fields and its students consistently distinguish themselves by winning major awards throughout the region and beyond.
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