Zaporizhzhya Plant Loses All Power for 27th Time, Diesel Only
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant lost every external electricity supply for the 27th time since the conflict began, leaving emergency diesel generators as the only source of power for reactor cooling and other critical safety systems, the UN nuclear watchdog said Sunday.
In a statement on US social media platform X, the watchdog said the facility lost its link to Ferosplavna-1, its sole remaining external power line, in the early hours of Sunday.
The agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, cautioned that the outage underscored the plant’s “continued precarious nuclear safety situation.”
Investigators have yet to establish what caused the disconnection or where on the line it occurred, the watchdog said.
Personnel from the agency’s team based at the site were told that current fuel reserves can keep a limited number of emergency diesel generators running for roughly two weeks.
Grossi stressed that reconnecting the plant to the power grid and building up diesel stocks are essential to maintaining nuclear safety.
In a statement on US social media platform X, the watchdog said the facility lost its link to Ferosplavna-1, its sole remaining external power line, in the early hours of Sunday.
The agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi, cautioned that the outage underscored the plant’s “continued precarious nuclear safety situation.”
Investigators have yet to establish what caused the disconnection or where on the line it occurred, the watchdog said.
Personnel from the agency’s team based at the site were told that current fuel reserves can keep a limited number of emergency diesel generators running for roughly two weeks.
Grossi stressed that reconnecting the plant to the power grid and building up diesel stocks are essential to maintaining nuclear safety.
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