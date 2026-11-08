OPPO and XPENG announce partnership as new OPPO wearables arrive in UAE
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 8 November 2026 – Leading global smart device brand OPPO today announced the UAE launch of OPPO Watch X3, a lightweight titanium smartwatch, and OPPO Enco X4, premium earbuds co-tuned with Dynaudio. Both go on sale on 6 November alongside the Find X10 Series, completing the bra’d’s flagship line-up across imaging, wellness and audio. OPPO also unveiled a new partnership with XPENG that pairs the Find X10 Series with the XPENG GX, the carm’ker’s flagship SUV crafted for the UAE.
Introducing OPPO Watch X3 and OPPO Enco X4
OPPO Watch X3 is built from aerospace-grade titanium alloy. At 43g and 11mm thick, it is 13.4% lighter and 6.3% thinner than Watch X2 , while its Dual-Engine Architecture and 646mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery deliver up to 5 days in Smart Mode and up to 16 days in Power Saver Mode . Watch X3 offers more than 100 sports modes, IP68/IP69 and 5ATM protection, and a 60s Wellness Overview covering 10 health indicators, and runs Wear OS 6 by Google, bringing Gemini, Google Maps, Google Wallet and YouTube Music to the wrist .
OPPO Enco X4 pairs an 11mm woofer with a 6mm planar tweeter, each driven by a dedicated DAC, with five sound profiles co-tuned with Dynaudio. It is OPPO’s first pair of earbuds to support lossless audio, reaching up to 24-bit/48kHz via LHDC Lossless when paired with the Find X10 Series. Noise cancellation is up to 100% stronger than the previous generation , with AI Adaptive ANC adjusting automatically on metro trains, buses, taxis and airplanes, alongside AI Clear Call, AI Live Translation in more than 30 languages , Google Gemini voice activation , IP55 dust and water resistance and up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case .
OPPO x XPENG: #BeyondTheMoment
The partnership pairs two flagships: the OPPO Find X10 Series and the XPENG GX, which made its UAE debut at an official launch event on 2 November. Running under the campaign slogan #BeyondTheMoment, it combines XPE’G’s luxurious technology with the Find X10 Se’ies’ Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera, celebrating the long drives, winter camping and outdoor traditions that define exploration for a new generation of Emiratis.
On Find X10 Pro Max, the Triple 200MP Camera System captures everything from distant skylines to the fine textures of ’he GX’s premium interior, while the LUMO True Image Engine keeps colours true to life from city lights to golden hour. Paired wit’ the GX’s refined, comfortable cabin, Find X10 Series stabilisation keeps footage smooth through every turn and transition.
From 6 to 20 November, visitors to the XPENG showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai - operated by its official UAE distributor Gulf Star Motors, a subsidiary of Ali & Sons - can get hands-on with the Find X10 Series and explore its camera capabilities alongside the GX. GX buyers will also receive an exclusive 10% discount on the Find X10 Series, along with a co-branded OPPO x XPENG kit, while stocks last.
Availability in the UAE
Introducing OPPO Watch X3 and OPPO Enco X4
OPPO Watch X3 is built from aerospace-grade titanium alloy. At 43g and 11mm thick, it is 13.4% lighter and 6.3% thinner than Watch X2 , while its Dual-Engine Architecture and 646mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery deliver up to 5 days in Smart Mode and up to 16 days in Power Saver Mode . Watch X3 offers more than 100 sports modes, IP68/IP69 and 5ATM protection, and a 60s Wellness Overview covering 10 health indicators, and runs Wear OS 6 by Google, bringing Gemini, Google Maps, Google Wallet and YouTube Music to the wrist .
OPPO Enco X4 pairs an 11mm woofer with a 6mm planar tweeter, each driven by a dedicated DAC, with five sound profiles co-tuned with Dynaudio. It is OPPO’s first pair of earbuds to support lossless audio, reaching up to 24-bit/48kHz via LHDC Lossless when paired with the Find X10 Series. Noise cancellation is up to 100% stronger than the previous generation , with AI Adaptive ANC adjusting automatically on metro trains, buses, taxis and airplanes, alongside AI Clear Call, AI Live Translation in more than 30 languages , Google Gemini voice activation , IP55 dust and water resistance and up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case .
OPPO x XPENG: #BeyondTheMoment
The partnership pairs two flagships: the OPPO Find X10 Series and the XPENG GX, which made its UAE debut at an official launch event on 2 November. Running under the campaign slogan #BeyondTheMoment, it combines XPE’G’s luxurious technology with the Find X10 Se’ies’ Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera, celebrating the long drives, winter camping and outdoor traditions that define exploration for a new generation of Emiratis.
On Find X10 Pro Max, the Triple 200MP Camera System captures everything from distant skylines to the fine textures of ’he GX’s premium interior, while the LUMO True Image Engine keeps colours true to life from city lights to golden hour. Paired wit’ the GX’s refined, comfortable cabin, Find X10 Series stabilisation keeps footage smooth through every turn and transition.
From 6 to 20 November, visitors to the XPENG showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai - operated by its official UAE distributor Gulf Star Motors, a subsidiary of Ali & Sons - can get hands-on with the Find X10 Series and explore its camera capabilities alongside the GX. GX buyers will also receive an exclusive 10% discount on the Find X10 Series, along with a co-branded OPPO x XPENG kit, while stocks last.
Availability in the UAE
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