flyadeal launches Madinah–Damascus flights, expanding Syria network
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: flyadeal, Saudia Group's fast-growing low-cost carrier and one of the largest low-cost airlines in the GCC, has launched twice-weekly non-stop flights between Madinah and Damascus, expanding its network in Syria and providing passengers with a new direct travel option between the two cities.
The new Madinah–Damascus service expands flyadeal’s connections to the Syrian capital, complementing its existing service from Jeddah to Damascus, which operates three times a week. linking Madinah, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, with Damascus, the new service provides passengers with a direct travel option between the two cities, supporting demand for religious travel and strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Syria.
Flights are operated by flyadeal’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, featuring an all-Economy Class cabin, USB charging ports at every seat and Airbus’ Airspace cabin interior with larger overhead bins.
“Madinah holds deep religious significance for Muslims around the world, and direct air links play an important role in making the Holy City more accessible.
“Our new service from Damascus provides a convenient travel option for passengers visiting Madinah for religious purposes or to connect with family and friends. Together with our existing Jeddah flights, this expansion strengthens connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Syria while offering passengers greater choice and convenience.”
Lloyd Misquitta, Acting Chief Commercial Officer, flyadeal.
The following schedule has been in effect since 1 November 2026. All times are in KSA local time (UTC+3).
OriginDestinationDays of OperationDeparture TimeArrival Time
MadinahDamascusSunday13:0015:05
DamascusMadinahSunday16:0518:10
MadinahDamascusWednesday 12:4014:45
DamascusMadinahWednesday 15:5518:00
Tickets are available to book via flyadeal’s mobile app on Android and iOS, its website and through travel agents, including online agencies.
The new Madinah–Damascus service expands flyadeal’s connections to the Syrian capital, complementing its existing service from Jeddah to Damascus, which operates three times a week. linking Madinah, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, with Damascus, the new service provides passengers with a direct travel option between the two cities, supporting demand for religious travel and strengthening connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Syria.
Flights are operated by flyadeal’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, featuring an all-Economy Class cabin, USB charging ports at every seat and Airbus’ Airspace cabin interior with larger overhead bins.
“Madinah holds deep religious significance for Muslims around the world, and direct air links play an important role in making the Holy City more accessible.
“Our new service from Damascus provides a convenient travel option for passengers visiting Madinah for religious purposes or to connect with family and friends. Together with our existing Jeddah flights, this expansion strengthens connectivity between Saudi Arabia and Syria while offering passengers greater choice and convenience.”
Lloyd Misquitta, Acting Chief Commercial Officer, flyadeal.
The following schedule has been in effect since 1 November 2026. All times are in KSA local time (UTC+3).
OriginDestinationDays of OperationDeparture TimeArrival Time
MadinahDamascusSunday13:0015:05
DamascusMadinahSunday16:0518:10
MadinahDamascusWednesday 12:4014:45
DamascusMadinahWednesday 15:5518:00
Tickets are available to book via flyadeal’s mobile app on Android and iOS, its website and through travel agents, including online agencies.
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