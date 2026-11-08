Over 10,000 athletes from 130 countries set to compete at 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, November 5: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation announced the completion of preparations for the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship during a press conference held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.
The championship will take place at Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, from November 9 to 21, with more than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries set to compete across various age groups and divisions for a total prize pool of more than AED 3 million. More than 5,000 athletes are expected to travel from outside the UAE to take part.
The press conference was attended by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the Federation and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; Nasser Khamis Al Marri, Director of the Olympic Sports Department at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Engineer Khalid Ahmed Al Zafin Al Muhairi, Head of the Traffic Engineering and Road Safety Department at Abu Dhabi Police; Yaqoub Al Saadi, Head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels; Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports; Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager of Sales at Premier Motors; Fahad Al Shaer, Head of Islamic Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank; and Dr. Hamda Al Neyadi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at PureHealth.
The press conference outlined the Federation’s preparations for the championship and its coordination with strategic partners to provide logistics, security, healthcare and media services, ensuring the event is ready to welcome athletes and spectators from around the world.
H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said: “The championship's international success shows the results of the UAE's long-term investment in sport and athletes, thanks to the continued support of our wise leadership. Over the past 18 years, the championship has become one of the major events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar, bringing together some of the best athletes, clubs and academies from around the world.
The championship will take place at Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, from November 9 to 21, with more than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries set to compete across various age groups and divisions for a total prize pool of more than AED 3 million. More than 5,000 athletes are expected to travel from outside the UAE to take part.
The press conference was attended by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the Federation and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; Nasser Khamis Al Marri, Director of the Olympic Sports Department at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Engineer Khalid Ahmed Al Zafin Al Muhairi, Head of the Traffic Engineering and Road Safety Department at Abu Dhabi Police; Yaqoub Al Saadi, Head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels; Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports; Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager of Sales at Premier Motors; Fahad Al Shaer, Head of Islamic Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank; and Dr. Hamda Al Neyadi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at PureHealth.
The press conference outlined the Federation’s preparations for the championship and its coordination with strategic partners to provide logistics, security, healthcare and media services, ensuring the event is ready to welcome athletes and spectators from around the world.
H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said: “The championship's international success shows the results of the UAE's long-term investment in sport and athletes, thanks to the continued support of our wise leadership. Over the past 18 years, the championship has become one of the major events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar, bringing together some of the best athletes, clubs and academies from around the world.
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