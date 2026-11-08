Erdogan Hails Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Victory on 6th Anniversary
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly congratulated Azerbaijan on Sunday as the country marked Victory Day, the sixth anniversary of Karabakh’s liberation after nearly three decades of occupation.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh’s liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan,” the Turkish leader said in a message posted on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform.
He also paid tribute to those who died in the effort. “I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland,” Erdogan added.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of Karabakh’s liberation from 30 years of occupation and on the Victory Day of our friend and brother Azerbaijan,” the Turkish leader said in a message posted on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform.
He also paid tribute to those who died in the effort. “I commemorate with mercy all our martyrs who made this great victory possible with their blood and lives and who fell for their homeland,” Erdogan added.
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