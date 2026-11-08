Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses External Power for Record Time
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost its entire external electricity supply for the 27th time since the start of the conflict, forcing the facility to depend on emergency diesel generators to maintain reactor cooling and other critical safety systems, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced Sunday.
The UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement posted on X that the plant was disconnected from its last remaining external power line, Ferosplavna-1, early Sunday.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi cautioned that the latest disruption demonstrated the facility's "continued precarious nuclear safety situation."
The agency added that the reason for the disconnection and the location where it occurred had not yet been established.
Information shared with the IAEA monitoring team stationed at the facility indicated that available fuel supplies could sustain a limited number of emergency diesel generators for around two weeks.
Grossi emphasized the urgent need to reconnect the plant to the electricity network and replenish its diesel reserves to maintain essential safety operations.
The UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement posted on X that the plant was disconnected from its last remaining external power line, Ferosplavna-1, early Sunday.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi cautioned that the latest disruption demonstrated the facility's "continued precarious nuclear safety situation."
The agency added that the reason for the disconnection and the location where it occurred had not yet been established.
Information shared with the IAEA monitoring team stationed at the facility indicated that available fuel supplies could sustain a limited number of emergency diesel generators for around two weeks.
Grossi emphasized the urgent need to reconnect the plant to the electricity network and replenish its diesel reserves to maintain essential safety operations.
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