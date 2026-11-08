Abdullah Al Imran Receives 2026 Diana Award for Digital Safety Work in Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Abdullah Al Imran) Bangladeshi technology entrepreneur Abdullah Al Imran has received the 2026 Diana Award in recognition of his work through Kaktaruaa, a nonprofit organisation promoting digital literacy and supporting people affected by online harassment.
Presented by the UK-based charity The Diana Award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the international honour recognises young people for their contributions to social action and humanitarian work.
Al Imran established Kaktaruaa after helping people resolve social media problems and encountering cases of impersonation, cyberbullying and blackmail. Initially focused on students, the organisation expanded its activities as people from other backgrounds approached it for assistance.
Kaktaruaa combines awareness content, webinars, school seminars and free online learning with individual guidance. Its programmes explain how to recognise suspicious links, protect social media accounts and respond to online harassment.
According to figures supplied by Al Imran, approximately 1,200 women have taken the organisation’s free online course. Awareness seminars at around five schools have reached an estimated 2,000–3,000 students, while approximately 4,000–5,000 people have used digital safety tools available through its website.
These tools are integrated or embedded from external service providers and include suspicious-link checks, potential data-breach checks and AI-content detection. The resources help users assess possible risks, although AI-detection results do not provide definitive proof of authenticity.
Al Imran said feedback from people who avoided phishing links after watching Kaktaruaa’s videos illustrates the practical value of accessible digital education. He also highlighted the difficulty of providing timely assistance when account recovery or content removal depends on a social media platform’s response.
Alongside his nonprofit work, Al Imran is the founder of Probfly IT, where he works on digital technology, online brand protection and business technology solutions.
His plans for Kaktaruaa include expanding educational resources and introducing AI-assisted guidance to help more people access relevant support. He hopes to develop collaborations with educational institutions, technology platforms and relevant public agencies while maintaining human assistance for sensitive cases.
Al Imran described the award as a shared achievement involving Kaktaruaa’s team, volunteers, collaborators and the people who trusted the organisation with their problems. He said the recognition has strengthened his motivation to continue promoting safer online participation.
Presented by the UK-based charity The Diana Award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the international honour recognises young people for their contributions to social action and humanitarian work.
Al Imran established Kaktaruaa after helping people resolve social media problems and encountering cases of impersonation, cyberbullying and blackmail. Initially focused on students, the organisation expanded its activities as people from other backgrounds approached it for assistance.
Kaktaruaa combines awareness content, webinars, school seminars and free online learning with individual guidance. Its programmes explain how to recognise suspicious links, protect social media accounts and respond to online harassment.
According to figures supplied by Al Imran, approximately 1,200 women have taken the organisation’s free online course. Awareness seminars at around five schools have reached an estimated 2,000–3,000 students, while approximately 4,000–5,000 people have used digital safety tools available through its website.
These tools are integrated or embedded from external service providers and include suspicious-link checks, potential data-breach checks and AI-content detection. The resources help users assess possible risks, although AI-detection results do not provide definitive proof of authenticity.
Al Imran said feedback from people who avoided phishing links after watching Kaktaruaa’s videos illustrates the practical value of accessible digital education. He also highlighted the difficulty of providing timely assistance when account recovery or content removal depends on a social media platform’s response.
Alongside his nonprofit work, Al Imran is the founder of Probfly IT, where he works on digital technology, online brand protection and business technology solutions.
His plans for Kaktaruaa include expanding educational resources and introducing AI-assisted guidance to help more people access relevant support. He hopes to develop collaborations with educational institutions, technology platforms and relevant public agencies while maintaining human assistance for sensitive cases.
Al Imran described the award as a shared achievement involving Kaktaruaa’s team, volunteers, collaborators and the people who trusted the organisation with their problems. He said the recognition has strengthened his motivation to continue promoting safer online participation.
Abdullah Al Imran
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment