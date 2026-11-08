Poland Announces National Mourning Following Deadly Krakow Shooting
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced a two-day period of national mourning following a shooting in Krakow that claimed six lives and left numerous other people injured.
"The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9," the president's spokesperson said in an official statement.
The deadly incident involved a gunman reportedly influenced by far-right ideology, who opened fire in the crowded central district of Krakow, Poland's second-largest city. Six people, including a British citizen, were killed, while several others sustained injuries.
According to police accounts, the attacker arrived at the city's Main Market Square by car on Saturday afternoon before randomly shooting at people in the busy public area.
The nationwide mourning period officially commenced at midnight, with Polish flags lowered to half-mast across the country as a tribute to those who lost their lives.
Several measures were introduced to reflect the national mourning. Websites modified their logos by adding black ribbons and adopting darker visual designs, while television and radio stations adjusted their regular programming.
Numerous entertainment activities and public events were also canceled as authorities and organizers paid tribute to the victims of the shooting.
"The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9," the president's spokesperson said in an official statement.
The deadly incident involved a gunman reportedly influenced by far-right ideology, who opened fire in the crowded central district of Krakow, Poland's second-largest city. Six people, including a British citizen, were killed, while several others sustained injuries.
According to police accounts, the attacker arrived at the city's Main Market Square by car on Saturday afternoon before randomly shooting at people in the busy public area.
The nationwide mourning period officially commenced at midnight, with Polish flags lowered to half-mast across the country as a tribute to those who lost their lives.
Several measures were introduced to reflect the national mourning. Websites modified their logos by adding black ribbons and adopting darker visual designs, while television and radio stations adjusted their regular programming.
Numerous entertainment activities and public events were also canceled as authorities and organizers paid tribute to the victims of the shooting.
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