Telangana Governor Offers Prayers At Temple Abutting Charminar

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting historic Charminar.

The Governor, accompanied by his spouse, Janaki Shukla, visited the temple occasion of Diwali.

The Governor and his spouse offered special prayers to the Goddess.

Temple trustee Shashikala briefed them on the significance of the temple.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla prayed for the prosperity of the nation and Telangana and wished the people happiness, peace and good health.

Meanwhile, the Governor had extended Diwali greetings to the people of Telangana.

He urged people to celebrate the festival with love, compassion and a spirit of service.

He said that Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and called upon everyone to spread happiness, support the underprivileged, promote indigenous products and celebrate safely.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also extended warm greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of Diwali.

The Chief Minister wished that the radiance of the 'festival of the lights' fills every home with happiness and prosperity.

Stating that the "People's Government" is committed to bring lights in the lives of every citizen of the state, the Chief Minister said that his government is working tirelessly toward the welfare of all sections of society and the holistic development of the state.

"Diwali holds special significance symbolising the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance," he added.

CM Revanth Reddy hoped that people will celebrate the festival with great joy and enthusiasm illuminating their homes and surroundings with the light of lamps.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to adopt conservation of environment during the festivities and also prevent any untoward incidents while bursting crackers.

He called upon everyone including children and youth to celebrate Diwali in a safe and joyful environment.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have also greeted people on Diwali.

“Deepavali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The lights of Deepavali signify a time to destroy all our dark desires and thoughts, eradicate evils and gives us the strength and zeal to help each other. Festivals like these inspire us to build a society filled with peace, amity, brotherhood and communal harmony," Governor Abdul Nazeer said in his message.