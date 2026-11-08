Air Force Chief Visits Frontline, Celebrates Diwali With Air Warriors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit reached a forward base on Sunday and joined frontline troops in Diwali festivities. He celebrated the festival with the 'Air Warriors' deployed at the station.

Upon arriving at the forward-area Air Force station, the IAF chief interacted with the Air Force warriors and 'Agniveervayus' (Agniveers in the Air Force) deployed there, entrusted with safeguarding the nation's airspace.

The IAF chief distributed sweets and extended festive greetings to the brave. The Air Force Chief commended the Air Warriors for fulfilling their duties in the service of the nation with unwavering commitment, even while staying away from their families on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

He said that while most people celebrate festivals with their families, Air Warriors stationed on the frontlines prioritise duty and remain on high alert to ensure the country's security.

Notably, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, also celebrated Diwali with the Indian Armed Forces in Sherathang, Sikkim.

During the visit, the Union Minister paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Sherathang War Memorial and extended his Diwali greetings to the troops.

He commended the soldiers for their professionalism, high morale and steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders in challenging high-altitude conditions, urging them to continue protecting the motherland with the same enthusiasm and dedication.

“Like a lamp which dispels darkness without seeking attention, soldiers perform their duties silently, ensuring that citizens can celebrate festivals with peace and security,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of Diwali, the Defence Minister drew a parallel between soldiers' role and the diya (earthen lamp). He noted that just as a Diwali diya combats darkness silently, soldiers' lives follow a similar path-they do not seek attention. Yet, their presence gives the entire nation a sense of security.