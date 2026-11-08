Israeli Troops Fatally Shoot Palestinian Child in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian child and detained two men in a series of overnight raids across the occupied West Bank late Saturday, according to Palestinian media.
A Palestinian state broadcaster reported that the child was hit in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in the northern city of Qalqilya.
The official Palestinian news agency separately reported that troops seized one man from his home in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where his vehicle was also confiscated. In a second Hebron home, soldiers confined the family to a single room and ransacked the property.
Also in Hebron, hundreds of Israeli occupiers moved into the Old City under army protection and forced shopkeepers to shut their businesses. Occupiers also attacked a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street and smashed its windows.
West of Jenin, occupiers assaulted Palestinians harvesting olives and took a tractor and quantities of the crop. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, an occupier attacked a Palestinian man and stole his belongings.
The news agency also reported clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops during raids in Dura al-Qara and Ni’lin, in the Ramallah area. In Tulkarem province, troops raided four towns, disrupted traffic and fired stun grenades. No injuries or arrests were reported.
A Palestinian radio station reported further raids in towns and villages across the Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin and Ramallah areas.
Israeli army raids and occupier attacks have intensified across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reports describe killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
A Palestinian state broadcaster reported that the child was hit in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in the northern city of Qalqilya.
The official Palestinian news agency separately reported that troops seized one man from his home in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where his vehicle was also confiscated. In a second Hebron home, soldiers confined the family to a single room and ransacked the property.
Also in Hebron, hundreds of Israeli occupiers moved into the Old City under army protection and forced shopkeepers to shut their businesses. Occupiers also attacked a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street and smashed its windows.
West of Jenin, occupiers assaulted Palestinians harvesting olives and took a tractor and quantities of the crop. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, an occupier attacked a Palestinian man and stole his belongings.
The news agency also reported clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops during raids in Dura al-Qara and Ni’lin, in the Ramallah area. In Tulkarem province, troops raided four towns, disrupted traffic and fired stun grenades. No injuries or arrests were reported.
A Palestinian radio station reported further raids in towns and villages across the Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin and Ramallah areas.
Israeli army raids and occupier attacks have intensified across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reports describe killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
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