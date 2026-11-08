Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Guyana President Irfaan Ali Extend Wishes On Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Nov 8 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday extended wishes to people who are celebrating Diwali, stressing that shining diyas, candles, and lanterns reflect shared hopes for humanity and assure people that goodness, knowledge, and truth will always prevail.

Albanese's message for Diwali was shared by Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on X.

"I send my best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, the great celebration of the victory of light. For Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities, Deepavali is deeply embedded in culture - an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, underpinned by the cultivation of generosity and the embrace of new beginnings," Albanese said.

"In many ways, the signs and symbols of Deepavali transcend religion and culture, embodying that spirit of generosity by extending its call to compassion and understanding to all of us. With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message - and an invitation - that is as welcome now as it has ever been," he added.

PM Albanese stated that Diwali draws people from all backgrounds together and it has become a part of the face of modern Australia. He hailed the Indian community in Australia for their contribution to Australian society through hard work, aspiration and love of the country.

"Shining diyas, candles and lanterns reflect our deepest shared hopes for humanity, and assure us that goodness, knowledge and truth will always prevail. Deepavali draws people of all backgrounds together, reminding us of our shared essence, and the bonds of family, friendship and community, brings light and joy to us all. Wonderfully, it comes as the culmination of a month of great religious and cultural festivity," he said.

"We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Deepavali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birthright of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country. And that is a gift to all of us - together - as Australians. May your Deepavali celebrations uplift you in hope for a brighter future," he added.

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali extended wishes to the people on Diwali, stressing that the festival of lights is a "radiant remembrance of light overcoming darkness, wisdom dispelling ignorance, and goodness rising triumphant over evil".

"I extend warmest greetings to every Guyanese, at home and abroad, but especially to our Hindu community, on this sacred and luminous occasion of Diwali. Diwali is the festival of lights. It is a radiant remembrance of light overcoming darkness, wisdom dispelling ignorance, and goodness rising triumphant over evil. As diyas flicker in homes and hearts, they summon us toward compassion, truth, and love. Their small flames carry vast hopes; their tender lights bear timeless truths," Ali posted on X.

"And as Guyana enjoys bright days, let us be mindful that true prosperity is measured not only by what we create, but by what we preserve. Our emerging prosperity must never be purchased at the expense of our extraordinary natural inheritance," he added.

He stated that Guyana, which is being recognised globally for championing environmental stewardship, must continue to ensure that development and environmental protection advance together. He described Guyana's forests as a global environmental asset and Guyana's biodiversity, freshwater resources, mangroves, and marine ecosystems as essential for the country's economic resilience and human survival. He expressed hope that the lights of Diwali illuminate a deeper understanding and acceptance that forests, rivers, oceans and biodiversity are not just natural resources but foundations of life and human well-being.

"Diwali's reverence for light invites reflection on the gifts of nature that sustain all life. The festival of light quietly teaches that our health, prosperity, and joy are inseparable from the natural world, urging us to celebrate responsibly and protect the environment that sustains us all. And it is in this spirit that we must embrace a more enduring covenant with nature."

"For what we inherit from the earth carries with it an obligation to protect, nurture and pass it on, enriched rather than diminished. It is this wisdom, this reverence for the interconnectedness of all life, that gives particular resonance to the celebration of Diwali. May the lights of Diwali therefore illuminate a deeper understanding and acceptance that our forests, rivers, biodiversity, and oceans are not merely natural resources; they are the foundations of life and human well-being. May we continue to safeguard these assets. I wish one and all a Happy and Holy Diwali," he added.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across the world today. On the day, homes and temples are decorated and illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights. In the evening, people perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity.