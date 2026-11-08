Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Fasterpr To Equitypilot To Address Limited Visibility For Early-Stage Companies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital today announced it has selected FasterPR to join Raise Capital, a program designed to help early-stage companies speed up visibility and media traction. FasterCapital... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FasterCapital today announced it has selected FasterPR to join Raise Capital program, a program designed to help early-stage companies speed up visibility and media traction. FasterCapital will work with FasterPR to focus on execution milestones during the first 30–60 days of the program.

FasterCapital's Raise Capital will concentrate on helping FasterPR build and execute an initial outreach and measurement plan in the first 30–60 days, with an emphasis on improving media placement processes and early media monitoring.

Why It Matters?

Startups routinely struggle to gain timely media attention and to measure the impact of PR activity. Market noise, constrained in-house resources, and fragmented outreach workflows make it difficult for early-stage companies to establish presence with target audiences and potential investors. FasterPR aims to address these constraints by providing a platform tailored to startup needs.

What the Startup Delivers?

FasterPR is a startup-focused PR growth platform that combines real-time analytics with a curated marketplace of PR specialists. The platform is designed to monitor media coverage, measure reach and sentiment, generate media kits and press releases with AI assistance, and connect startups with verified freelance PR experts to accelerate campaigns.

Why Now?

Timing Startups face increasing pressure to demonstrate momentum quickly and to translate media exposure into measurable signals. FasterPR's approach pairing analytics, AI-assisted content creation, and on-demand PR talent targets this gap by shortening the cycle from story development to distributed coverage.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support focused on early milestones and outreach workflows

– Guidance on fundraising readiness and investor-facing PR positioning where appropriate

– Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders, advisors, and relevant mentors

– Support refining media materials, including pitch decks and press collateral

First 30–60 Days

Program Plan In the initial phase, FasterCapital and FasterPR will prioritize: refining media lists and pitch templates; implementing FasterPR's analytics to baseline coverage and sentiment; testing AI-assisted press materials; and coordinating one or more pilot outreach campaigns with selected freelance PR experts.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support FasterPR through Raise Capital. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

90-Day Outlook

Next 90 Days Over the next three months, the program will aim to validate initial outreach tactics, measure changes in coverage and backlink metrics, and refine the PR marketplace sourcing process. Findings from the pilot activities will inform a broader roll-out plan and next-phase priorities.

About FasterPR

FasterPR is a PR growth platform for early-stage companies that combines real-time media analytics, AI-assisted content creation, and a curated marketplace of freelance PR professionals. The platform is designed to help startups monitor coverage, measure impact, and accelerate outreach to the right audiences.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Raise Capital program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.