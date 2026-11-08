'Global Knowledge Index 2026' To Unveil Nations' Crisis Readiness Across Six Sub-Indices

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026- A nation's preparedness for crises must be strengthened well before emergencies arise, supported by robust knowledge ecosystems capable of monitoring changes, anticipating risks, and providing the data needed for informed decision-making and innovative solutions.

In this context, the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), serves as a strategic tool for assessing countries' crisis readiness, identifying development gaps, and strengthening their capacity to navigate challenges.

Structured around six key sub-indices, the GKI provides an integrated framework for building knowledge-based societies and economies. It offers valuable insights to guide policymaking and investment, contributing to greater resilience and future preparedness.

The GKI's value lies in the interconnected nature of its sub-indices, which link skills development with knowledge production, innovation, and technology adoption, supporting economic growth, sustainability, and social equity.

Education and Capacity Building

The Pre-university Education sub-index focuses on developing generations equipped with critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability skills. Its indicators assess access to education, quality, completion rates, and learning outcomes, highlighting vulnerabilities that could disrupt educational continuity during crises. These findings help governments strengthen digital education and ensure learning continuity, particularly for groups most affected by crises.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Higher Education sub-index complements these efforts by focusing on developing specialized talent and aligning skills with labor market needs. Its findings help identify skills gaps and support the development of reskilling programs. It also contributes to preparing qualified professionals for vital sectors such as healthcare, energy, food security, and technology, supporting labor market stability and accelerating economic recovery.

Research, Technology, and Innovative Solutions

The Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) sub-index assesses research capabilities, investment in scientific research, and collaboration between universities and industry. It helps direct innovation toward addressing pressing challenges, including developing medical solutions, improving water and energy efficiency, strengthening food security, and advancing disaster early-warning systems.

Meanwhile, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sub-index assesses the readiness of digital infrastructure, connectivity, and access to modern technologies. These capabilities are essential to maintaining the continuity of government, healthcare, and education services during emergencies. The sub-index also highlights the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in anticipating risks, managing crises, and safeguarding critical systems against cyber threats.

Economy, Sustainability, and Governance

The Economy sub-index assesses the diversity of countries' productive sectors and their ability to withstand economic fluctuations. It helps identify opportunities to support knowledge- and technology-based industries, empower entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and attract investment in high-value-added sectors. These efforts contribute to strengthening economic resilience against disruptions to trade and supply chains.

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sub-index provides insights into sustainability, equity, and institutional effectiveness by assessing pressures on natural resources, human development, social inclusion, and governance quality. Its findings support policies aimed at strengthening water and food security, adapting to climate change, expanding social protection, improving institutional coordination, and enhancing resource management and emergency response.

The special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026, organized by MBRF and UNDP, will take place in Dubai on 24 November under the theme“Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.” The Summit will feature the official announcement of the GKI 2026 results, providing decision-makers with an analytical reference to identify priorities, guide investments, and address development gaps, enabling a shift from responding to crises to proactively anticipating them.