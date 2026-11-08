Visit Qatar Successfully Concludes Hans Zimmer Concert In Doha, Attracting More Than 10,000 Attendees
Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar's mission is to promote and expand tourism in
Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar's calendar, becoming
the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is
rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and
international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar's network of international offices in priority
markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar's
presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.
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