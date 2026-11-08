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Visit Qatar Successfully Concludes Hans Zimmer Concert In Doha, Attracting More Than 10,000 Attendees


Date: 2026-11-08 07:00:42

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Visit Qatar hosted a concert by world-renowned composer Hans Zimmer, winner of multiple Oscar® and Grammy® awards, at the 974 Stadium Precinct. The concert drew more than 10,000 attendees, 35% international and 65% local, who enjoyed an exceptional live performance spanning two hours and 15 minutes.

The show set new standards with its electronic soundscapes and dazzling lighting design, continuing the remarkable success of his previous productions.

The concert forms part of Visit Qatar's ongoing commitment to delivering world-class cultural and entertainment experiences that broaden Qatar's event calendar and enhance its position as a leading destination for live performances in the region.

About Visit Qatar:
Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar's mission is to promote and expand tourism in
Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar's calendar, becoming
the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is
rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and
international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar's network of international offices in priority
markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar's
presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

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