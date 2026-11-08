Salesforce Agentforce Coworker Usage Grows 21X As Saudi Enterprises Turn AI Ambition Into Daily Work

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Monthly usage has climbed 21x in three months and the user base has passed 185,000 worldwide, reflecting a global shift that mirrors the Kingdom's own push to put artificial intelligence at the center of economic diversification. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 2026. Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that monthly usage of Agentforce Coworker has grown 21x in three months, averaging 2.8x growth each month, and that the service now supports more than 185,000 users globally. Enterprises including The Adecco Group, Accenture, Fulton Bank, and BACA Systems are already delegating real business work to Coworker across their organizations.

For Saudi Arabia, the timing could hardly be more relevant. PwC projects that AI will contribute US$135 billion to the Saudi economy by 2030, equal to 12.4% of GDP and the largest absolute gain of any country in the Middle East. Spending on AI in the Kingdom is projected to climb from roughly US$800 million in 2025 to US$2.1 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 40%, as the Saudi Data and AI Authority drives the national strategy to make the Kingdom a global AI leader by 2030. IDC names Saudi Arabia as one of the region's fastest-growing AI markets, with Middle East AI spending on track to reach US$11.4 billion by 2027.

“Vision 2030 has given every boardroom in the Kingdom a clear mandate: diversify, digitize, and deliver measurable results,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East.“What Saudi executives tell me is consistent. They do not need more AI pilots. They need AI that respects their data, operates within their governance, and produces work their teams can stand behind. Agentforce Coworker was built for exactly that. It turns on in minutes, works inside the permissions an organization already trusts, and coordinates specialized agents so people can focus on decisions rather than administration. This is how the Kingdom converts AI investment into productivity across banking, energy, retail, and government services.”

Agentforce Coworker is Salesforce's AI teammate. Users hand it an assignment, from an at risk renewal to a customer escalation, and Coworker plans the steps, coordinates the right Agentforce agents and workflows, and brings results and recommended actions back for review and approval. Built natively into Salesforce and Data 360, it understands customers, cases, contracts, and business rules from the first prompt, and it operates within the organization's existing security, permissions, and audit controls.

Coworker in Microsoft Teams. Users can delegate work and act on Salesforce context where they already collaborate. Microsoft 365 connectivity, arriving later in November 2026, adds the email, calendar, and files surrounding every account. Work from any device. New iOS mobile and Mac and Windows desktop apps, available later in November 2026, keep delegated work moving at the desk or on the go. Context that follows the work. Coworker now connects to Google Workspace, and History lets users pick up conversations without starting over. A new Coworker MCP server extends that reach to more data sources later this month. Workflows that become team standards. Skills turn a proven workflow into a shareable, one line request any team can run. From December 2026, scheduled tasks will handle recurring work and a Daily Digest will open each morning with the user's top priorities.

New capabilities announced today:

Predictable pricing for enterprise adoption:

Salesforce introduced a US$50 per user per month pricing option for Agentforce Coworker, giving Saudi enterprises and government linked organizations a clearer way to plan budgets as AI adoption scales across teams.

Availability:

Google Workspace connectivity, History, Skills, and the per user per month pricing option are available now. Coworker in Microsoft Teams, the iOS app, the Mac and Windows desktop apps, Microsoft 365 connectivity, and the Coworker MCP server follow in November 2026. Daily Digest and scheduled tasks are expected in December 2026.