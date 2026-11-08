OPPO And XPENG Announce Partnership As New OPPO Wearables Arrive In UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The partnership pairs the Find X10 Series with the XPENG GX SUV, while OPPO launches the titanium Watch X3 and Enco X4, its first earbuds with lossless audio Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – Leading global smart device brand OPPO today announced the UAE launch of OPPO Watch X3, a lightweight titanium smartwatch, and OPPO Enco X4, premium earbuds co-tuned with Dynaudio. Both go on sale on 6 November alongside the Find X10 Series, completing the brand's flagship line-up across imaging, wellness and audio. OPPO also unveiled a new partnership with XPENG that pairs the Find X10 Series with the XPENG GX, the carmaker's flagship SUV crafted for the UAE.

Introducing OPPO Watch X3 and OPPO Enco X4

OPPO Watch X3 is built from aerospace-grade titanium alloy. At 43g and 11mm thick, it is 13.4% lighter and 6.3% thinner than Watch X2, while its Dual-Engine Architecture and 646mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery deliver up to 5 days in Smart Mode and up to 16 days in Power Saver Mode. Watch X3 offers more than 100 sports modes, IP68/IP69 and 5ATM protection, and a 60s Wellness Overview covering 10 health indicators, and runs Wear OS 6 by Google, bringing Gemini, Google Maps, Google Wallet and YouTube Music to the wrist.

OPPO Enco X4 pairs an 11mm woofer with a 6mm planar tweeter, each driven by a dedicated DAC, with five sound profiles co-tuned with Dynaudio. It is OPPO's first pair of earbuds to support lossless audio, reaching up to 24-bit/48kHz via LHDC Lossless when paired with the Find X10 Series. Noise cancellation is up to 100% stronger than the previous generation, with AI Adaptive ANC adjusting automatically on metro trains, buses, taxis and airplanes, alongside AI Clear Call, AI Live Translation in more than 30 languages, Google Gemini voice activation, IP55 dust and water resistance and up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case.

OPPO x XPENG: #BeyondTheMoment

The partnership pairs two flagships: the OPPO Find X10 Series and the XPENG GX, which made its UAE debut at an official launch event on 2 November. Running under the campaign slogan #BeyondTheMoment, it combines XPENG's luxurious technology with the Find X10 Series' Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera, celebrating the long drives, winter camping and outdoor traditions that define exploration for a new generation of Emiratis.

On Find X10 Pro Max, the Triple 200MP Camera System captures everything from distant skylines to the fine textures of the GX's premium interior, while the LUMO True Image Engine keeps colours true to life from city lights to golden hour. Paired with the GX's refined, comfortable cabin, Find X10 Series stabilisation keeps footage smooth through every turn and transition.

From 6 to 20 November, visitors to the XPENG showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai – operated by its official UAE distributor Gulf Star Motors, a subsidiary of Ali & Sons – can get hands-on with the Find X10 Series and explore its camera capabilities alongside the GX. GX buyers will also receive an exclusive 10% discount on the Find X10 Series, along with a co-branded OPPO x XPENG kit, while stocks last.

Availability in the UAE:

OPPO Watch X3 and OPPO Enco X4

Both devices go on sale in the UAE from 6 November 2026 across authorised retailers and partners. OPPO Watch X3 comes in Obsidian Black and Misty Titanium for AED 1,599, while OPPO Enco X4 is available in Glacier White for AED 899.

OPPO Find X10 Series

Following its GCC launch in October, the Find X10 Series goes on sale in the UAE on 6 November across authorised retailers and partners. Built to be a“Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera,” the series features a Dual 200MP Camera System on Find X10 and an industry-first Triple 200MP Camera System on Find X10 Pro Max, alongside up to an 8,000mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery, IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance and ColorOS 17.

Find X10 is available in Glacier Blue and Mist Grey for AED 5,199, and Find X10 Pro Max in Luna White and Titanium Grey for AED 6,399, each with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Customers who purchase either model will receive a complimentary OPPO Watch S and OPPO Enco Air5 Pro, plus a 12-month extended warranty, with a total value of AED 1,499.

The Find X10 Pro Max Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit is available separately for AED 999.

0% Instalment Plans with Tabby

From 6 November to 6 December 2026, customers can enjoy 6 months of 0% interest installments on the OPPO Find X10 Series when paying with Tabby at Sharaf DG, Jumbo, LuLu and Carrefour.

International Warranty Service:

The OPPO Find X10 Series is covered by OPPO's International Warranty Service (IWS). Owners can get in-warranty repairs and software upgrades free of charge at OPPO authorised service centres in participating countries and regions.

About OPPO:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.