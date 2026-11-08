Diwali 2026: Bengaluru Passengers Face Steep Private Bus Fares Amid Festive Rush

With thousands of passengers travelling to their hometowns for Diwali, journeys from Bengaluru have become significantly more expensive this festive season. Private bus operators have reportedly increased ticket prices to two or even three times the regular fares on several popular routes, leaving passengers frustrated over the steep cost of travelling home. The festive rush began as early as November 6, with large crowds gathering at Bengaluru's Majestic bus terminal and other major bus stations.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged 2,600 additional buses to manage the rush and provide more travel options. However, concerns over high private bus fares remain, with passengers also anticipating expensive return journeys after the celebrations.

KSRTC Arranges 2,600 Additional Buses For Diwali

With Diwali falling on Sunday, November 8, passenger movement has increased across major bus terminals in Bengaluru. Many people began travelling to their hometowns ahead of the festival, resulting in heavy crowds at the Kempegowda Bus Station, popularly known as Majestic.

Speaking about the arrangements, KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager Prabhakar Reddy said that 2,600 additional buses had been arranged to operate from Bengaluru to various destinations within Karnataka and neighbouring states.

"Starting today, 2,600 additional vehicles have been arranged from Bengaluru to various destinations within the state and to other states. These additional buses will operate from the Kempegowda Bus Station, the Satellite Bus Station on Mysore Road, and the Shantinagar BMTC Bus Stand," he said.

The additional services are intended to help manage the festive rush and make travel more convenient for passengers heading to their hometowns.

Private Bus Operators Increase Diwali Ticket Fares

While KSRTC has arranged additional services, passengers travelling by private buses have expressed dissatisfaction over the steep increase in ticket prices. With demand rising during the consecutive festive holidays, several private bus operators have reportedly raised fares to two or three times their regular rates.

The difference between regular and festive fares is particularly noticeable on routes connecting Bengaluru with popular destinations across Karnataka. The reported fare comparisons on some of these routes are as follows:



Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru:Regular fare: ₹366 to ₹618; festive fare: ₹1,000 to ₹1,836.

Bengaluru to Mangaluru:Regular fare: ₹496 to ₹1,157; festive fare: ₹1,785 to ₹4,999.

Bengaluru to Dharwad: Regular fare: ₹389 to ₹1,300; festive fare: ₹1,400 to ₹7,000.

Bengaluru to Hubballi: Regular fare: ₹660 to ₹1,700; festive fare: ₹1,989 to ₹8,000.

Bengaluru to Karwar: Regular fare: ₹542 to ₹900; festive fare: ₹1,690 to ₹6,999.

Bengaluru to Kalaburagi:Regular fare: ₹699 to ₹1,400; festive fare: ₹1,699 to ₹4,000.

Bengaluru to Shivamogga: Regular fare: ₹450 to ₹1,100; festive fare: ₹1,199 to ₹2,297.

Bengaluru to Dharmasthala: Regular fare: ₹530 to ₹999; festive fare: ₹1,199 to ₹1,800.

Bengaluru to Mysuru: Regular fare: ₹350 to ₹1,000; festive fare: ₹450 to ₹2,200. Bengaluru to Kodagu: Regular fare: ₹499 to ₹900; festive fare: ₹850 to ₹2,706.

The fares vary depending on the route and bus category. However, the sharp increases have left many passengers struggling to find affordable travel options during the festive period.

Passengers Express Anger Over High Travel Costs

The steep increase in private bus fares has added to the financial burden on passengers, particularly those travelling with their families for Diwali. The recent increase in KSRTC bus fares has also contributed to concerns over rising travel expenses.

Passengers have expressed frustration over what they consider excessive pricing during a period when many people need to travel home for the festival. The concern is not limited to the onward journey from Bengaluru. Those returning to the city after Diwali may also face high ticket prices as demand rises during the post-festival travel period.

With thousands of people travelling in both directions during the festive holidays, passengers are hoping for more affordable options and better availability of buses.

For many families, celebrating Diwali with loved ones has become more expensive this year, with travel costs adding a significant burden to their festive budgets.