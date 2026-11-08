Italy Calls National Security Meeting to Address Rising Cyber Threats
(MENAFN) Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has scheduled a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security on Tuesday to examine risks posed by cyberattacks and growing cybersecurity challenges, according to local media reports.
The gathering will take place on November 10 at the Interior Ministry's headquarters in Rome, with discussions focusing on potential threats to public safety resulting from cyber incidents.
The announcement followed growing concerns about cybersecurity risks facing Italy.
On Saturday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed that cybercriminals had shared his personal information on the dark web and were attempting to obtain additional details about him and his family, exposing them to "threats and intimidation."
Tajani attributed the alleged targeting to Italy's backing of Ukraine. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed support for the foreign minister and referred to the activities of "pro-Russian hackers."
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also warned about the dangers associated with hybrid warfare, highlighting concerns over the misuse of personal information and the manipulation of information.
He said such threats continued to receive insufficient attention and called for national security to become a priority across government institutions.
The gathering will take place on November 10 at the Interior Ministry's headquarters in Rome, with discussions focusing on potential threats to public safety resulting from cyber incidents.
The announcement followed growing concerns about cybersecurity risks facing Italy.
On Saturday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed that cybercriminals had shared his personal information on the dark web and were attempting to obtain additional details about him and his family, exposing them to "threats and intimidation."
Tajani attributed the alleged targeting to Italy's backing of Ukraine. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed support for the foreign minister and referred to the activities of "pro-Russian hackers."
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also warned about the dangers associated with hybrid warfare, highlighting concerns over the misuse of personal information and the manipulation of information.
He said such threats continued to receive insufficient attention and called for national security to become a priority across government institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment