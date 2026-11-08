Saudi Defenses Intercept Ballistic Missile Targeting Eastern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced early Sunday that its air defense forces had successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the country's Eastern Province, preventing it from reaching its intended destination.
Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said the missile had been fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group toward the eastern region of the kingdom.
He confirmed that the country's defensive systems detected and neutralized the projectile before it could strike its target.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense Directorate activated emergency warning systems across Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq, alerting residents to the potential danger. Authorities later confirmed that the threat had been contained and the immediate danger had passed.
Yemen has been experiencing a prolonged civil war since 2014, when Houthi forces seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthi movement.
Hostilities between government forces and Houthi fighters have escalated in recent months, with the Iran-backed group repeatedly launching ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Saudi targets, including aviation facilities.
Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said the missile had been fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group toward the eastern region of the kingdom.
He confirmed that the country's defensive systems detected and neutralized the projectile before it could strike its target.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense Directorate activated emergency warning systems across Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq, alerting residents to the potential danger. Authorities later confirmed that the threat had been contained and the immediate danger had passed.
Yemen has been experiencing a prolonged civil war since 2014, when Houthi forces seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthi movement.
Hostilities between government forces and Houthi fighters have escalated in recent months, with the Iran-backed group repeatedly launching ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Saudi targets, including aviation facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment