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Drone Attack on Colombian Military Base Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Eight


Date: 2026-11-08 06:56:22

(MENAFN) At least three Colombian Army personnel were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries after explosive-equipped drones targeted a military installation in Santa Rosa municipality, located in the southern part of Bolivar province, according to the army's First Division.

The attack struck facilities inside the Military Canton, where unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly modified to carry explosive devices were used to target military infrastructure.

Following the incident, security measures were immediately put into effect, while military teams launched an assessment to establish the extent of the destruction and confirm the overall number of casualties.

Several additional military personnel were also affected by the attack and are currently receiving medical care at hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The army strongly condemned the incident, describing the use of explosive drones against its installations as a grave breach of international humanitarian law and human rights principles.

The First Division called on members of the public to share any relevant information with security authorities, stressing that timely intelligence could help identify potential threats and prevent further attacks endangering both civilians and security personnel.

Authorities also encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities or information through Colombia's dedicated anti-terrorism hotline.

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