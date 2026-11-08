Israeli Troops Shoot Child, Arrest Two Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces shot and injured a Palestinian child and arrested two men during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank late Saturday, according to Palestinian reports.
The child sustained a gunshot wound to the foot during an Israeli military operation near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank.
In separate incidents, Israeli troops detained a Palestinian man from his residence in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah. Soldiers also confiscated the vehicle belonging to the second detainee.
During another operation in Hebron, military personnel entered a residential property, restricted the family's movement by forcing its members to remain inside a single room and searched the house, leaving its contents in disarray.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Israeli settlers entered Hebron's Old City under military protection, forcing local shop owners to shut down their businesses. Settlers also targeted a Palestinian residence along Al-Shuhada Street, damaging its windows.
Further incidents were reported west of Jenin, where settlers attacked Palestinians gathering olive crops and confiscated a tractor along with harvested olives. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, another settler assaulted a Palestinian resident and took his personal belongings.
Separately, confrontations between Palestinian residents and Israeli troops erupted during military incursions into Dura al-Qara and Ni'lin in the Ramallah district, according to reports.
The child sustained a gunshot wound to the foot during an Israeli military operation near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank.
In separate incidents, Israeli troops detained a Palestinian man from his residence in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah. Soldiers also confiscated the vehicle belonging to the second detainee.
During another operation in Hebron, military personnel entered a residential property, restricted the family's movement by forcing its members to remain inside a single room and searched the house, leaving its contents in disarray.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Israeli settlers entered Hebron's Old City under military protection, forcing local shop owners to shut down their businesses. Settlers also targeted a Palestinian residence along Al-Shuhada Street, damaging its windows.
Further incidents were reported west of Jenin, where settlers attacked Palestinians gathering olive crops and confiscated a tractor along with harvested olives. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, another settler assaulted a Palestinian resident and took his personal belongings.
Separately, confrontations between Palestinian residents and Israeli troops erupted during military incursions into Dura al-Qara and Ni'lin in the Ramallah district, according to reports.
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