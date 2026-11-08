Drone Attack Kills 3 Colombian Soldiers, Wounds 8 in Santa Rosa
(MENAFN) Three Colombian Army soldiers were killed and eight others seriously wounded when explosive-laden drones struck military installations in Santa Rosa, a municipality in southern Bolivar, the army’s First Division reported.
In a statement, the army said the assault hit the Military Canton facilities and relied on drones modified to carry explosive devices. Security protocols were activated immediately, and troops moved to assess the damage and establish the full scale of casualties.
Additional service members were also affected and are being treated at healthcare facilities.
The army denounced the strike as a grave breach of international humanitarian law and human rights.
The First Division appealed to the public for prompt information that could help authorities anticipate and head off further violence endangering civilians and members of the security forces. Authorities urged citizens to pass tips to Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline.
In a statement, the army said the assault hit the Military Canton facilities and relied on drones modified to carry explosive devices. Security protocols were activated immediately, and troops moved to assess the damage and establish the full scale of casualties.
Additional service members were also affected and are being treated at healthcare facilities.
The army denounced the strike as a grave breach of international humanitarian law and human rights.
The First Division appealed to the public for prompt information that could help authorities anticipate and head off further violence endangering civilians and members of the security forces. Authorities urged citizens to pass tips to Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline.
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