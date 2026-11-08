Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Missile Aimed at Eastern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi air defenses destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province in the early hours of Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said.
Coalition spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the missile was launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group. He confirmed it was intercepted and destroyed before it could reach its intended target.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Directorate had activated emergency warning systems in the cities of Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq. Authorities later announced that the threat had passed.
The attempted strike comes amid a long-running conflict. Yemen has been in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. The Saudi-led coalition launched military operations in 2015 to back Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has escalated in recent months. The Iran-backed group has repeatedly hit Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, including attacks on aviation sites.
Coalition spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the missile was launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group. He confirmed it was intercepted and destroyed before it could reach its intended target.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Directorate had activated emergency warning systems in the cities of Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq. Authorities later announced that the threat had passed.
The attempted strike comes amid a long-running conflict. Yemen has been in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. The Saudi-led coalition launched military operations in 2015 to back Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has escalated in recent months. The Iran-backed group has repeatedly hit Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, including attacks on aviation sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment