Krakow Shooting Kills 6; Poland Declares 2 Days of Mourning
(MENAFN) Poland has been plunged into two days of national mourning after a gunman opened fire in the heart of Krakow, killing six people and wounding many more.
President Karol Nawrocki ordered the mourning period in the wake of the attack. “The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9,” the president’s spokesman said in a statement.
The assailant, reportedly motivated by far-right ideology, struck in the crowded center of Poland’s second-largest city. One of the dead was a British national.
According to police, the attacker drove onto Main Market Square in Krakow on Saturday afternoon and shot indiscriminately at people there.
The mourning period began at midnight, and national flags were lowered to half-mast. Websites have placed black ribbons on their logos and switched to muted color schemes, while radio and television broadcasters have reworked their schedules. Entertainment events have been called off as a mark of respect for the victims.
President Karol Nawrocki ordered the mourning period in the wake of the attack. “The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9,” the president’s spokesman said in a statement.
The assailant, reportedly motivated by far-right ideology, struck in the crowded center of Poland’s second-largest city. One of the dead was a British national.
According to police, the attacker drove onto Main Market Square in Krakow on Saturday afternoon and shot indiscriminately at people there.
The mourning period began at midnight, and national flags were lowered to half-mast. Websites have placed black ribbons on their logos and switched to muted color schemes, while radio and television broadcasters have reworked their schedules. Entertainment events have been called off as a mark of respect for the victims.
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