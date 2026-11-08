Russian Strikes Leave Hundreds of Thousands Without Electricity in Ukraine
(MENAFN) More than 600,000 residents of Ukraine’s Dnipro city and the surrounding region lost electricity following overnight Russian attacks on energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy also reported that Russian forces targeted Komyshuvakha with an FPV drone on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, emergency crews were continuing search and rescue operations for a seventh consecutive day following an airstrike that killed 55 people.
“People may still be under the rubble,” he said.
Zelenskyy described conditions in the Kharkiv region as similarly challenging, noting that power cuts had affected multiple parts of the country. In the Zhytomyr region, Russian shelling left 140 residential apartment buildings without heating, he added.
“Repair work is underway in practically every affected city and community,” he said.
The Ukrainian president further stated that Russian forces had launched 115 missiles of different types, nearly 1,900 guided aerial bombs and more than 3,000 attack drones against Ukrainian towns and communities over the previous week.
He said the attacks included coordinated missile strikes and noted that a substantial number of the weapons used had been produced during the current year.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is providing international partners with information about Russian companies involved in manufacturing ballistic missiles.
He also highlighted sanctions imposed by Kyiv in October on individuals and legal entities connected to Russia’s military production sector, emphasizing the need to coordinate these restrictions with measures adopted by European countries and G7 members.
“If the world does not have enough anti-ballistic capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies, the missiles must be stopped on the production lines,” Zelenskyy said.
He added that Kyiv was expecting the European Union to introduce a strong 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.
Moscow has not issued an immediate response to the allegations, while independent verification of developments remains difficult amid the ongoing war.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy also reported that Russian forces targeted Komyshuvakha with an FPV drone on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, emergency crews were continuing search and rescue operations for a seventh consecutive day following an airstrike that killed 55 people.
“People may still be under the rubble,” he said.
Zelenskyy described conditions in the Kharkiv region as similarly challenging, noting that power cuts had affected multiple parts of the country. In the Zhytomyr region, Russian shelling left 140 residential apartment buildings without heating, he added.
“Repair work is underway in practically every affected city and community,” he said.
The Ukrainian president further stated that Russian forces had launched 115 missiles of different types, nearly 1,900 guided aerial bombs and more than 3,000 attack drones against Ukrainian towns and communities over the previous week.
He said the attacks included coordinated missile strikes and noted that a substantial number of the weapons used had been produced during the current year.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is providing international partners with information about Russian companies involved in manufacturing ballistic missiles.
He also highlighted sanctions imposed by Kyiv in October on individuals and legal entities connected to Russia’s military production sector, emphasizing the need to coordinate these restrictions with measures adopted by European countries and G7 members.
“If the world does not have enough anti-ballistic capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies, the missiles must be stopped on the production lines,” Zelenskyy said.
He added that Kyiv was expecting the European Union to introduce a strong 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.
Moscow has not issued an immediate response to the allegations, while independent verification of developments remains difficult amid the ongoing war.
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