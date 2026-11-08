Shusha Martyr Vusal Maharramov's Wife Recalls His Final Phone Call (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ahead of November 8 – Victory Day, the wife of First Lieutenant Vusal Maharramov, who was killed in the 2020 Patriotic War, has spoken about his military service, his final phone call to his family, and the memories of him cherished by their children.

Speaking to Trend, Matanat Maharramova said that her husband, a reserve officer, went to the front on September 29, 2020. He took part in battles in the Fuzuli direction before heading to Shusha. He was killed on November 6 in the village of Dashalti, Shusha.

According to his wife, their last conversation took place on November 3.

"He said, 'We're heading to Shusha. I may not be able to call you, so don't worry. Take care of the children. We'll see each other again; I'll come back,'" she recalled.

Matanat Maharramova said that her husband was buried in Shikhakaran village, Masalli district.

She noted that their two sons were 14 and 12 years old when their father was killed. Having been accustomed to always having their father by their side, the boys found it difficult to come to terms with his loss.

"My elder son withdrew into himself. It took a great deal of effort to help him return to his previous life. My younger son did not show his grief; he kept it inside. Over time, the boys understood that their father would not be coming back and continued with their lives. But their father is always with us. He is by our side every day and will never be forgotten," she said.

Matanat Maharramova also recalled that before the war, her husband had worked in construction and particularly enjoyed making concrete staircases. He was also passionate about driving, although he never got to fulfill that dream.

First Lieutenant Vusal Maharramov was posthumously awarded the 3rd Class Order "For Service to the Fatherland" by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He also received the medals "For the Motherland," "Brave Warrior," "For the Liberation of Fuzuli," and "For the Liberation of Shusha."

His memory has been commemorated through the naming of streets after him in his native Hishkadar village in Masalli and in Baku. A ship named after him is also in operation in Türkiye.