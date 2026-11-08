TN Govt Appoints New Public Libraries Director Amid Coimbatore Periyar Library Book Procurement Row

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has initiated an administrative reshuffle in the Public Libraries Department following a controversy over the selection and procurement of books for the Periyar Library in Coimbatore.

This issue has triggered considerable discussion in the state's political and administrative circles. As part of the changes, IAS officer Jayanthi, who had been holding additional charge as Director of Public Libraries, has been relieved of the responsibility.

The government has appointed IAS officer R.V. Shajeevana as the new Director of Public Libraries (DPL). Jayanthi, who also serves as Chairperson of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), will continue in that position.

The decision effectively separates public library administration from her existing responsibilities at the recruitment board.

The reshuffle comes against a backdrop of growing controversy over the procedures used to purchase and select books for the Periyar Library in Coimbatore.

Questions over the procurement process have brought the Public Libraries Department's functioning under scrutiny, drawing attention from political circles and those associated with the state's library network.

The controversy has also sparked wider discussion about transparency, accountability and administrative oversight in acquiring books for publicly funded libraries.

Although the government has changed the department's leadership, it remains unclear whether the decision was taken specifically in response to the controversy or was part of a broader administrative exercise.

Shajeevana's appointment is significant as the department faces questions about its procurement practices and the procedures used to select books for library collections.

The new director will oversee public libraries across Tamil Nadu, including implementing departmental policies and supervising library-related programmes.

The controversy has also highlighted the importance of transparent, consistent procedures for selecting reading materials for public institutions. The leadership change is expected to draw further attention to the department's functioning, particularly procurement decisions and administrative accountability.

Meanwhile, Jayanthi's continuation as TRB Chairperson indicates that the government has confined the immediate administrative change to the Public Libraries Department.

As the controversy continues to attract political attention, the government's next steps on the disputed book procurement process and any possible review of the procedures involved will be closely watched.