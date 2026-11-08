3,307 Cases Of Stubble Burning Recorded In Punjab, Penalties Of Rs 60.60 Lakh Imposed

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 8 (IANS) Despite the dipping Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Delhi-NCR region and worsening breathing conditions, the stubble burning crisis continues to remain a challenge for the administration, as despite multiple warnings and reminders, the incidents continue to be reported, with as many as 200 in Punjab's Patiala district alone.

Thousands of incidents of agricultural residue burning have been reported across Punjab, bypassing the pollution control board's instructions.

According to a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), a total of 3,307 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in the state till November 7. Out of these, 2,903 sites were inspected, and the burning of crop residue was confirmed at 1,275 locations.

A fine of Rs 60.60 lakh has also been imposed as 'Environmental Compensation' (EC) for stubble burning, of which Rs 32.50 lakh has already been recovered, said the report.

About 870 FIRs have been registered, and 'red entries' were recorded in 1,004 cases. Additionally, 1,102 warning notices have been issued.

According to the report, Tarn Taran district ranked first in alleged violations. The stubble burning incident exceeded 623 incidents here; Ferozepur recorded 435 cases, Sangrur 294, Bathinda 274, while Amritsar recorded 235 incidents.

Patiala district remains another of the most notorious zones for stubble burning, with the city administration registering 77 FIRs alone in the city for alleged violations.

According to the report, 196 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in Patiala district so far. Of these, 157 sites were inspected, and stubble burning was confirmed at 94 locations. Fines totalling Rs 3.45 lakh have been imposed under the 'Environmental Compensation' provision, out of which the authorities collected Rs 1.25 lakh as a penalty.

In Patiala district, 77 FIRs have been registered in connection with stubble burning, and 'red entries' have been made in 33 cases. Additionally, 185 warning notices have been issued.

The report adds that the state administration has initiated a series of steps to check and control incidents of stubble burning, but they continue to pose a menace, threatening to deteriorate the situation further.