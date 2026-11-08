Tamil Nadu Ministers Pay Floral Tributes To Italian Scholar Veeramaminivar On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Ministers on Sunday paid floral tributes to renowned Italian scholar and Tamil literary figure Veeramamunivar, remembering his remarkable contributions to the development of Tamil language, literature and grammar on his birth anniversary.

Representing the Tamil Nadu government, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Venkitaramanan, School Education, Tamil Development and Information Minister Rajmohan and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu garlanded Veeramamunivar's statue on Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach in Chennai.

They also showered flower petals on his portrait.

Veeramamunivar, originally named Constantine Joseph Beschi, was born in Italy and arrived in India in 1710.

Although he came as a Christian missionary, he subsequently emerged as one of the most influential foreign scholars to contribute to Tamil literature.

During his missionary activities in Gurukkalpatti, Elakurichi, Konankuppam and several other places, he devoted considerable attention to studying Tamil and producing literary works, grammatical treatises and dictionaries.

His celebrated literary masterpiece, Thembavani, remains among his most significant contributions to Tamil poetry.

He also authored several works covering religious themes, grammar, prose and literary criticism.

Among his notable writings were Thirukkavalur Kalambakam, Kitheri Ammal Ammanai, Chathurakarathi and Thonnool Vilakkam.

His grammatical treatise 'Thonnool Vilakkam' earned recognition for its systematic treatment of Tamil grammar.

Veeramamunivar also made pioneering contributions to the study of spoken Tamil through his work on colloquial Tamil grammar, distinguishing everyday speech from classical literary usage.

His efforts were particularly significant during a period when formal grammatical studies largely concentrated on classical Tamil.

Another major achievement was his translation of portions of the Thirukkural, dealing with virtue and ethical principles, into Latin, helping introduce Tamil philosophical thought to European scholars.

His prose works included Vedhiyar Ozhukkam, Gnana Kannadi and Paramartha Guru Kathaigal.

The latter became particularly famous for its humorous storytelling and occupies an important place in the development of Tamil prose literature.

Veeramamunivar died in 1747, leaving behind a substantial literary legacy.

Tamil Development and Information Department Secretary Rajaraman, Information and Public Relations Director Arun Thamburaj, Tamil Development Director N. Arul, and senior government officials attended the commemorative ceremony.

The state government said the observance recognised the scholar's enduring contribution to Tamil linguistic and literary heritage.